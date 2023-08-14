Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Well folks, the clock is ticking on these 2023 Yankees. Another week of underperforming and wasted series has them five games out of the last Wild Card spot, but perhaps more immediately concerning only two games above .500. The return of Aaron Judge hasn’t been the life-saving measure that they hoped for, because — and stay with me here — most of the offense is still prone to going lifeless on a day-to-day basis. Couple that with Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes going on the IL and Luis Severino being essentially forced to stay in the rotation, and the team is hurting all around with little time to turn things around.

There’s a whole lot that has to be addressed rapidly, or else we’re looking towards 2024 sooner than anyone expected at the beginning of the year. Is there any viable way to start Severino going forward, or do they need to reach into their depth to figure out the rotation? Can any of the teams ahead of the Yanks feasibly make it easier for them by falling apart? Is it time to pack it in and let Judge sit out the remainder of the year? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of August 10th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.