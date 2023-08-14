Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/14/23

If you, like me, were out and about on Sunday, you missed a game that would surely raise your blood pressure. The Yankees offense had an excellent day backing up another strong outing from Gerrit Cole for once, and they entered the ninth with a four-run lead. They then managed to implode tremendously and get walked-off without even going into extras, ending their series in Miami on an extremely sour note. The Yanks have lost both series of this road trip, and are only now entering the toughest portion of it with Atlanta on the docket — neat.

It’s a light day on the site as we prep for the start of this worrisome series, with a heavy dose of editors on deck. Jake has you covered for both last night’s Rivalry Roundup and the 1998 diary, featuring an unfathomable-in-today’s-time nine-game winning streak, and Andrew has the latest episode of the podcast. Casey will pop in in-between them for the series preview with Atlanta, and I’ll be back at the end of the day to open up the mailbag for this week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports South, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can Gerrit Cole match or get lower than Felix Hernandez’s 13 wins in 2010 while also bidding for the Cy Young?

2. Would you support moving the trade deadline back a few weeks into August to get more defined buyers and sellers?