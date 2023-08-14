Podument Park Ep. 19: The Yankees Are Bad

Believe it or not, the 2023 Yankees are not a good baseball team. The times when you think they’re going to win a game are few and far between, and even then, they go and find a different way to lose in frustrating fashion. They have a 60-58 record going into recording this podcast, and 58 of those losses all feel like they could qualify for “worst loss of the season.” That number is only going to get higher; the win total might not, though.

After a mini-hiatus, we return here at Podument Park to discuss the continuously annoying season that the Yankees are having. In addition to just general complaints about the team, we discuss the latest injury and roster moves, posit whether or not Aaron Judge should even keep playing, and then possibly narc on Nestor Cortes’ side hustle of selling game tickets.

In addition to that, we do our usual check-in of Baseball Reference’s WAR leaderboard (where Randy Vásquez firmly sits in ninth place), and squint our way through handing out our usual Yankee and Manfred of the Week awards. Sprinkled into this week’s episode is a look at the upcoming schedule and our baseline for moral victories this coming week, because the Yankees almost certainly won’t have many actual ones.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.