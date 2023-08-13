Yankees Social Media Spotlight: 50 Years of Hip-Hop

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! The Bronx was bubbling with everything except baseball this week, as Yankee Stadium celebrated 50 years of hip hop this week. Let’s get started!

50 Years of Hip Hop

A legendary lineup of hip hop stars descended on Yankee Stadium this past Friday as part of “Hip Hop 50 Live,” a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Bronx-born genre. Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Eve, Wiz Khalifa and Nas were some of the many artists that performed in the eight-hour show that was capped off by the last-ever performance of the ground Run-DMC.

Former Yankees ace CC Sabathia was in attendance. Joining him was Dellin Betances, ensuring that at least one-third of the famous (infamous?) bullpen trio “No-Runs DMC” was in attendance (for those who don’t remember the dark years of 2013-2016, that trio was Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller, and Aroldis Chapman).

Swish & HR Derby X

In this week’s episode of “Where’s Nick Swisher now?” the former Yankees right fielder was in Hartford, Connecticut, last night for the latest edition of Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby X competition. Apparently, Swish represented the Hartford Bouncin’ Pickles. Yea, I still don’t quite understand the Home Run Derby X, either, but at least Swisher seems to enjoy it.

Earlier in the week, he also celebrated his wife’s birthday.

YES Network joins 2013, creates a Snapchat

Ah, 2013. The New York Yankees were looking to bounce back after being swept four straight in the ALCS by the Detroit Tigers the previous October only to “enjoy” an injury-filled disastrous season, the New York Giants were looking to build on a 9-7 season only to watch the wheels come off, I was going into my senior year of high school, and Snapchat was truly beginning to take off.

Fast forward one decade, and things seem strangely familiar. The New York Yankees came into the year looking to bounce back after being swept four straight in the ALCS by the Houston Astros only to “enjoy” an injury-filled disastrous season, the New York Giants are looking to build on a 9-7-1 season (without the wheels falling off, hopefully), I’m still in school, and the YES Network is finally joining Snapchat.

Yep, that’s right — you can now follow YES on the yellow disappearing photo app!