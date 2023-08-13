Around the Empire: Yankees news — 8/13/23

New York Daily News | Bill Madden: As the Yankees stumble toward September, it seems the club is destined for some shakeups in the offseason. Madden makes the case that the best place for a rebuild would be in the team’s analytic department, as the org seems to have fallen behind the cutting edge clubs around the league. Michael Fishman has been with the club since 2005, but it may be time for changes on the data side.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Remember Frankie Montas? The 2022 deadline acquisition has thrown a total of 39.2 innings in pinstripes, and will likely hit free agency without making an appearance this season. The righty is still in the midst of a throwing program at the Yankees’ Tampa complex, and the club doesn’t seem to be tracking him toward a September return.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: With Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodón both on the IL, the Yankees are forced to keep Luis Severino in the starting rotation, even though it seems they would prefer not to. He’s lined up to get the start Tuesday against the powerful Atlanta Braves, and after using an opener failed to yield any success against the White Sox, Aaron Boone explicitly said that Severino would be starting.

MLB.com | Ismail Soyugenic: While the Yankees are in South Florida, Yankee Stadium held host to Hip Hop 50 Live, a celebration of the art’s Golden Anniversary in the borough where it began. The lineup was a who’s who of influential performers from the last fifty years, and naturally featured some Yankee content, with an appearance by Derek Jeter.