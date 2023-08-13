Yankees prospects: Somerset narrowly avoids no-hitter, DSL Yanks score 20

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-2 vs. Syracuse Mets
LF Franchy Cordero 1-4, HR, RBI, K
DH Everson Pereira 0-3, BB, K
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, K
C Austin Wells 1-4, 2B, RBI, SB
1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 2B, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, BB
3B Jake Lamb 0-2, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K
Anthony Misiewicz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Zac Houston 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K (win, blown save)
Zach McAllister 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)
Greg Weissert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save) — game was called with one out in the ninth, giving Weissert the one-out save
How the turn tables to turned on the jets.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 12, 2023
Austin Wells has his first Triple-A steal! #EverythingMajor #RepBX #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/ZJsJIZ6Mol
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies
C Ben Rice 1-3, 2 K, HBP — led off the first with a double, and then the Patriots were no-hit the rest of the way
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 2 K
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K
1B Mickey Gasper 0-3
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, K
2B Anthony Seigler 0-3
SS Jesús Bastidas 0-2, HBP
3B Max Burt 0-3, 2 K
Matt Sauer 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR (loss)
Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HR
Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Yankees No. 25 prospect Matt Sauer struck out six in Somerset tonight pic.twitter.com/f5fBSEEc25— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 13, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Suspended vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, game will be resumed today at 12:05 pm EST
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-3 vs. Clearwater Threshers
1B Kiko Romero 1-5, HR, RBI, 2 K
LF Coby Morales 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K
C Omar Martinez 1-4, BB, K, catcher interference
DH Josh Moylan 2-5, 2 RBI, K
CF Cole Gabrielson 1-5
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, BB, K, SB
SS Brenny Escanio 1-2, 2 BB, SB
3B Beau Brewer 0-2, 2 BB
2B Jose Colmenares 1-3, HR, 5 RBI, BB, K, throwing error
Sean Hermann 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 8 K (win)
Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (hold)
Hueston Morrill 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 9-6 vs. FCL Blue Jays
LF Jackson Castillo 0-1, 4 BB, K
2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB
RF John Cruz 4-5, RBI, K
SS Hans Montero 1-5
3B Dylan Jasso 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB
CF Wilson Rodriguez 0-4, RBI, BB, K
DH Josh Tiedemann 1-5, 3 K
C Edinson Duran 2-5, K, SB
1B Enger Castellano 1-4, RBI, K, SB
Chalniel Arias 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 2 K
Sebastian Keane 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Yoljeldriz Diaz 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Donys Garcia 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)
Luis Arejula 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (save)
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 20-8 vs. DSL Mets Orange — scored 12 (12!) runs in the second inning, finished with “just” ten hits but 20 runs
DH Brando Mayea 1-6, RBI, BB, 2 K, SB
CF Jose Castro 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, SB, throwing error
C Josue Goznalez 0-4, 2 BB, 3 K
3B Santiago Gomez 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K
SS Luis Suarez 1-4, 2 RBI, K, fielding error
2B Luis Escudero 1-4, RBI, BB, K
1B Gabriel Bersing 3-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 K
LF Andry Javier 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, K, SB
RF Niurby Asigen 0-2, 3 BB, K
Brian Arias 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Joshua Quezada 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K (win)
Saul Brinez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Yordanny Sosa 1.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 4 K
Domingo Feliz 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 5-2 at DSL Colorado
2B Gabriel Terrero 1-3, 2 BB, K
C Edgleen Perez 2-5, RBI, K, throwing error, passed ball
3B Kevin Verde 0-5, 2 K
SS Ovandy Frias 1-4, K, fielding error
DH Johan Contreras 1-2, 2 BB
CF Geyber Blanco 1-4, K
RF David Beckles 0-3, 3 K
LF Luis Puello 0-3, K
1B Johan Ferreira 0-2, RBI, BB, SF
Stanly Alcantara 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (loss)
Michell Chirinos 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Rafelin Nivar 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Dari Brito 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
