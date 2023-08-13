Yankees prospects: Somerset narrowly avoids no-hitter, DSL Yanks score 20

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-2 vs. Syracuse Mets

LF Franchy Cordero 1-4, HR, RBI, K

DH Everson Pereira 0-3, BB, K

SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, K

C Austin Wells 1-4, 2B, RBI, SB

1B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 2B, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, BB

3B Jake Lamb 0-2, 2 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-3

RF Michael Hermosillo 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Anthony Misiewicz 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Zac Houston 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K (win, blown save)

Zach McAllister 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)

Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (hold)

Greg Weissert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save) — game was called with one out in the ninth, giving Weissert the one-out save

How the turn tables to turned on the jets.



Austin Wells has his first Triple-A steal! #EverythingMajor #RepBX #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/ZJsJIZ6Mol — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 12, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

C Ben Rice 1-3, 2 K, HBP — led off the first with a double, and then the Patriots were no-hit the rest of the way

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 2 K

DH Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K

LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K

1B Mickey Gasper 0-3

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, K

2B Anthony Seigler 0-3

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-2, HBP

3B Max Burt 0-3, 2 K

Matt Sauer 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR (loss)

Ryan Anderson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HR

Jack Neely 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Yankees No. 25 prospect Matt Sauer struck out six in Somerset tonight ‍ pic.twitter.com/f5fBSEEc25 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 13, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Suspended vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws, game will be resumed today at 12:05 pm EST

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-3 vs. Clearwater Threshers

1B Kiko Romero 1-5, HR, RBI, 2 K

LF Coby Morales 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K

C Omar Martinez 1-4, BB, K, catcher interference

DH Josh Moylan 2-5, 2 RBI, K

CF Cole Gabrielson 1-5

RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, BB, K, SB

SS Brenny Escanio 1-2, 2 BB, SB

3B Beau Brewer 0-2, 2 BB

2B Jose Colmenares 1-3, HR, 5 RBI, BB, K, throwing error

Sean Hermann 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 8 K (win)

Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (hold)

Hueston Morrill 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 9-6 vs. FCL Blue Jays

LF Jackson Castillo 0-1, 4 BB, K

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB

RF John Cruz 4-5, RBI, K

SS Hans Montero 1-5

3B Dylan Jasso 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB

CF Wilson Rodriguez 0-4, RBI, BB, K

DH Josh Tiedemann 1-5, 3 K

C Edinson Duran 2-5, K, SB

1B Enger Castellano 1-4, RBI, K, SB

Chalniel Arias 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 2 K

Sebastian Keane 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Yoljeldriz Diaz 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Donys Garcia 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Luis Arejula 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (save)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 20-8 vs. DSL Mets Orange — scored 12 (12!) runs in the second inning, finished with “just” ten hits but 20 runs

DH Brando Mayea 1-6, RBI, BB, 2 K, SB

CF Jose Castro 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, SB, throwing error

C Josue Goznalez 0-4, 2 BB, 3 K

3B Santiago Gomez 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K

SS Luis Suarez 1-4, 2 RBI, K, fielding error

2B Luis Escudero 1-4, RBI, BB, K

1B Gabriel Bersing 3-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 K

LF Andry Javier 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, K, SB

RF Niurby Asigen 0-2, 3 BB, K

Brian Arias 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Joshua Quezada 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K (win)

Saul Brinez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Yordanny Sosa 1.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 4 K

Domingo Feliz 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 5-2 at DSL Colorado

2B Gabriel Terrero 1-3, 2 BB, K

C Edgleen Perez 2-5, RBI, K, throwing error, passed ball

3B Kevin Verde 0-5, 2 K

SS Ovandy Frias 1-4, K, fielding error

DH Johan Contreras 1-2, 2 BB

CF Geyber Blanco 1-4, K

RF David Beckles 0-3, 3 K

LF Luis Puello 0-3, K

1B Johan Ferreira 0-2, RBI, BB, SF

Stanly Alcantara 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (loss)

Michell Chirinos 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Rafelin Nivar 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Dari Brito 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K