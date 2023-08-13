Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/13/23

The Yankees continue to shuffle on, refusing to either get hot and get back into the race, or to completely collapse and fall out of it. They looked great on Friday night, hammering Marlins pitching to open up the series in Miami. They sleptwalked yesterday against reigning NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara. It’s anyone’s guess if they’ll close out this series strong, or once again go out with a whimper.

Ahead of today’s matinee, I’ll have you covered with the rundown on yesterday’s action across the American League. Also, Kevin looks at a stupendous El Duque start as part of our 1998 Yankees diary, Estevão analyzes the strength of schedule of various AL contenders, and John goes around Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports Florida, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: loanDepot park, Miami, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Whose surprise performance do you think has a better chance of continuing, that of Jake Bauers, or Billy McKinney?

2. Aside from the race the Yankees are nominally still a part of, the AL Wild Card chase, which playoff race across the league most intrigues you?