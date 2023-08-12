Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/12/23

The Yankees’ offense in 2023 has been so frustrating that it’s felt like a miracle whenever the team has scored more than three runs. So I don’t know how to react to last night other than to thank Jesús Luzardo for whatever he was doing! May it continue today.

Today on the site, Jeff will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Andrés will advise the Yankees to move on from 2023 and focus on 2024, and Peter will remember the 1998 Yankees’ winning streak rolling on against Minnesota. Later on, Josh will ruminate on how this upcoming Yankees offseason could be the end of an era in multiple ways.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports Florida, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Whose 2023 has disappointed you the most: Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino, or Nestor Cortes?

2. Should the Marlins retire Giancarlo Stanton’s number one day?