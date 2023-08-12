Yankees prospects: Drew Thorpe dominates in Double-A debut

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-7 vs. Syracuse Mets —

RF Franchy Cordero 3-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI, K — big day for Franch dressing

LF Everson Pereira 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K, SF, SB — capped three-run rally in bottom of the ninth with a sac fly

2B Oswald Peraza 1-5, K

DH Austin Wells 1-4, HBP — left after plunking, but beat writer Conor Foley wasn’t worried and thought it was more of a strategic move

PR-DH Brandon Lockridge 0-0, SB

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, 2 K

C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, BB, 2 K

3B Jake Lamb 2-4, 2B, BB, RBI, K

CF Michael Hermosillo 2-5, RBI, K, GIDP, SB

SS Wilmer Difo 1-4, BB, K, CS

Mitch Spence 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, 2 HR

Spencer Howard 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP — left with trainer, fun for minor Trade Deadline addition

Matt Bowman 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB (IBB), 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, K — terrific throw from center on the outfield assist

1B Ben Rice 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, K — 1.101 OPS in first 18 Double-A games

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, passed ball — only guy with a rough night

RF Elijah Dunham 2-3, HR, RBI, K, HBP

DH Josh Breaux 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4, HR, RBI, K — four homers for Somerset as a team

2B Max Burt 2-4, K, picked off

3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, K

LF Aaron Palensky 2-2, BB, RBI, SF

Drew Thorpe 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, pitch timer violation (win) — Absolutely filthy stuff from the 2022 second-rounder in his Double-A debut

Lisandro Santos 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Yankees No. 5 prospect Drew Thorpe DOMINATED in his Double-A debut



8️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 2️⃣ H | 9️⃣ K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-7 (12) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

DH Spencer Jones 0-5, BB, 2 K, SB

SS Jared Serna 2-6, 2B, 3 SB, throwing error — ran wild in fourth game at Triple-A

RF Christopher Familia 0-5, BB, 2 K

C Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 2 BB, RBI, BB — hot start in first three games at High-A

CF Anthony Hall 2-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K — terrific catch late

2B Alexander Vargas 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB — clubbed walk-off blast in the 12th

1B Spencer Henson 0-5, RBI, 3 K

LF Grant Richardson 1-4, BB, 2 K, CS

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB, 3 K

Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, WP, balk

Joel Valdez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Cole Ayers 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Shane Gray 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)

ALEXANDER VARGAS WALK-OFF 2-RUN HOMER!!!



That's your @Honda Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/yYFT9KvkUB — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 12, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Offday

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 12-7 at FCL Blue Jays

SS Keiner Delgado 1-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, fielding error — one of four errors for FCL Yanks

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, RBI, K

2B Dayro Perez 1-1

RF Willy Montero 2-3, BB, RBI, K, fielding error

PH-RF Mauro Bonifacio 0-1, K

3B Hans Montero 1-4, K

3B Edward Sanchez 1-1

DH John Cruz 1-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 K

1B Dylan Jasso 3-5, 3 RBI, K

CF Wilson Rodriguez 0-5, K

LF Jackson Castillo 2-4, 3B, BB, 2 K; pro debut after signing out of College of Southern Nevada

C Juan Sanchez 1-5, RBI, K

Henry Lalane 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, pickoff error

Jordarlin Mendoza 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP, pickoff (win)

Steven Fulgencio 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP, fielding error — wild in all sorts of ways, but who isn’t I suppose

Miguel Pozo 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 3 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 10-3 vs. DSL Miami

CF Brando Mayea 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB, HBP — led off game with second career homer

2B Luis Suarez 0-4, BB, 4 K, 3 SB — DSL Yanks went 7-for-7 in steals

DH Santiago Gomez 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K, SB

C Edison Vivas 3-5, 2 RBI

3B Luis Ogando 0-4, 3 K

3B Darwin Castillo 0-1

SS Anthony Pena 2-4, BB, 2 K, SB

RF Andres Lacruz 0-3, 2 BB, K, SB

1B Andry Javier 0-3, BB, K

LF Joshua Leito 1-3, BB, 2 RBI

Sabier Marte 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 WP

Franyer Herrera 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)

Alexis Paulino 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, WP

Ernesto Disla 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 WP

DSL: Brando Mayea hits an opposite field blast for his 2nd HR on the season!

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 2-3 at DSL Mets Orange

2B Gabriel Terrero 0-2, 2 BB, K, throwing error

C Edgleen Perez 1-4, RBI, K, GIDP

CF Ramiro Altagracia 2-4, 2B, K, SB, picked off — two of DSL Bombers’ only five hits

SS Kevin Verde 1-4, K, SB, throwing error

LF Abrahan Ramirez 1-4, K

3B Ovandy Frias 0-3, 3 K

RF Geyber Blanco 0-4, K

1B Adrian Gonzalez 0-3, BB, K

DH Rafael Martinez 0-4, 3 K

Alejandro Gomez 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (loss)

Daniel Guerrero 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP

Angel Sanchez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K