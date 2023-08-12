Yankees prospects: Drew Thorpe dominates in Double-A debut

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-7 vs. Syracuse Mets —
RF Franchy Cordero 3-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI, K — big day for Franch dressing
LF Everson Pereira 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K, SF, SB — capped three-run rally in bottom of the ninth with a sac fly
2B Oswald Peraza 1-5, K
DH Austin Wells 1-4, HBP — left after plunking, but beat writer Conor Foley wasn’t worried and thought it was more of a strategic move
PR-DH Brandon Lockridge 0-0, SB
1B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, 2 K
C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, BB, 2 K
3B Jake Lamb 2-4, 2B, BB, RBI, K
CF Michael Hermosillo 2-5, RBI, K, GIDP, SB
SS Wilmer Difo 1-4, BB, K, CS
Mitch Spence 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, 2 HR
Spencer Howard 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP — left with trainer, fun for minor Trade Deadline addition
Matt Bowman 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB (IBB), 1 K
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, K — terrific throw from center on the outfield assist
1B Ben Rice 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, K — 1.101 OPS in first 18 Double-A games
C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, passed ball — only guy with a rough night
RF Elijah Dunham 2-3, HR, RBI, K, HBP
DH Josh Breaux 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4, HR, RBI, K — four homers for Somerset as a team
2B Max Burt 2-4, K, picked off
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, K
LF Aaron Palensky 2-2, BB, RBI, SF
Drew Thorpe 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, pitch timer violation (win) — Absolutely filthy stuff from the 2022 second-rounder in his Double-A debut
Lisandro Santos 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-7 (12) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
DH Spencer Jones 0-5, BB, 2 K, SB
SS Jared Serna 2-6, 2B, 3 SB, throwing error — ran wild in fourth game at Triple-A
RF Christopher Familia 0-5, BB, 2 K
C Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 2 BB, RBI, BB — hot start in first three games at High-A
CF Anthony Hall 2-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K — terrific catch late
2B Alexander Vargas 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, SB — clubbed walk-off blast in the 12th
1B Spencer Henson 0-5, RBI, 3 K
LF Grant Richardson 1-4, BB, 2 K, CS
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB, 3 K
Brock Selvidge 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, WP, balk
Joel Valdez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Cole Ayers 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K
Shane Gray 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Offday
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 12-7 at FCL Blue Jays
SS Keiner Delgado 1-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, fielding error — one of four errors for FCL Yanks
2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, RBI, K
2B Dayro Perez 1-1
RF Willy Montero 2-3, BB, RBI, K, fielding error
PH-RF Mauro Bonifacio 0-1, K
3B Hans Montero 1-4, K
3B Edward Sanchez 1-1
DH John Cruz 1-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 K
1B Dylan Jasso 3-5, 3 RBI, K
CF Wilson Rodriguez 0-5, K
LF Jackson Castillo 2-4, 3B, BB, 2 K; pro debut after signing out of College of Southern Nevada
C Juan Sanchez 1-5, RBI, K
Henry Lalane 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, pickoff error
Jordarlin Mendoza 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP, pickoff (win)
Steven Fulgencio 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP, fielding error — wild in all sorts of ways, but who isn’t I suppose
Miguel Pozo 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 3 K
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 10-3 vs. DSL Miami
CF Brando Mayea 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB, HBP — led off game with second career homer
2B Luis Suarez 0-4, BB, 4 K, 3 SB — DSL Yanks went 7-for-7 in steals
DH Santiago Gomez 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K, SB
C Edison Vivas 3-5, 2 RBI
3B Luis Ogando 0-4, 3 K
3B Darwin Castillo 0-1
SS Anthony Pena 2-4, BB, 2 K, SB
RF Andres Lacruz 0-3, 2 BB, K, SB
1B Andry Javier 0-3, BB, K
LF Joshua Leito 1-3, BB, 2 RBI
Sabier Marte 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 WP
Franyer Herrera 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Alexis Paulino 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, WP
Ernesto Disla 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 WP
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 2-3 at DSL Mets Orange
2B Gabriel Terrero 0-2, 2 BB, K, throwing error
C Edgleen Perez 1-4, RBI, K, GIDP
CF Ramiro Altagracia 2-4, 2B, K, SB, picked off — two of DSL Bombers’ only five hits
SS Kevin Verde 1-4, K, SB, throwing error
LF Abrahan Ramirez 1-4, K
3B Ovandy Frias 0-3, 3 K
RF Geyber Blanco 0-4, K
1B Adrian Gonzalez 0-3, BB, K
DH Rafael Martinez 0-4, 3 K
Alejandro Gomez 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (loss)
Daniel Guerrero 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP
Angel Sanchez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
