Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/11/23

Fresh and rested from a travel day off, the Yankees must once again play baseball. I know, I know — haven’t we suffered enough? In all seriousness, the road trip has moved down to Miami for a meeting with the NL residents of Florida, the Marlins. They’re in a similar situation as the Yankees, right in the thick of the Wild Card race but with not great peripherals to indicate confidence, but at least they bought in at the deadline.

On our menu for the day, I’ll take you through all the relevant scores from last night and Matt gets you set with a series preview for this series. Sam takes us through another David Wells gem in the 1998 series, Casey opines on the Orioles’ broadcast drama and how the Yankees’ booth has benefitted from the relative freedom it has, Malachi dissects the team’s options with Luis Severino, and Alex dives into DJ LeMahieu’s hot streak before his recent calf injury.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES, Bally Sports Florida

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: loanDepot park, Miami, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can the team salvage a decent result from this road trip still?

2. Will Deivi García have any luck starting over in Chicago?