Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/11/23

NY Daily News | Gary Phillips: The Yankees learned the hard way that it wasn’t the first inning that Luis Severino struggles with, it’s just having to face actual baseball players that’s a struggle for him. At the end of July, Matt Blake said they haven’t had conversations about sending Severino on a minor league assignment to work out his issues, similar to what the Blue Jays did with Alek Manoah, but those conversations should probably happen now. At this point, everything has to be on the table, except for allowing him to continue pitching in MLB games.

WFAN | Ryan Chichester & Keith McPherson: If it hasn’t already, it’s quickly becoming a lost season for the Yankees. The best move they can make to protect their future, however, would be to shut Aaron Judge down now and let him get the toe surgery he’s going to need in the offseason. Shifting gears towards 2024 in August of 2023 would certainly be disappointing, but protecting the team’s most important player’s future would ease the pain for fans. Plus that wouldn’t be the worst thing the 2023 Yankees have put the fans through.

Baseball America: With half the season over, it’s time for a quick look and update at Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects. The Yankees actually have a few names appear among the game’s best prospects: Oswald Peraza (57); Chase Hampton (58); Jasson Domínguez (64); Everson Pereira (79); Austin Wells (85); Spencer Jones (86); Roderick Arias (97).

MLB Pipeline: It’s just prospect re-ranking season, isn’t it? MLB.com did so for their Top 100, too. The three Baby Bombers on the list actually all came in a row, with Jones, Domínguez, and Pereira running from Nos. 79-81. MLB also re-ranked their team-by-team Top 30s, so check out the Yankees’ full rundown here, which features Hampton as the top pitching prospect and first-round pick George Lombard Jr. at No. 6.

SNY | Andy Martino: Forget probably missing the playoffs completely, the 2023 Yankees seem in line to finish under .500 for the first time in 30 years. Other teams envy that kind of sustained success, but what’s led to this moment shouldn’t make that streak ending any surprising. In fact, the more shocking thing will be if the streak continues. That kind of colossal failure for a team projected to be among the best in the American League should face some consequences, but of course the team’s mentality will annoyingly be to look at their history and not to the problems that led to just one disappointing season. Brian Cashman’s job is safe for now.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Once a highly-touted prospect who provided a spark in the rotation just a few years ago, Deivi Garcia was designated for assignment this past Monday. His DFA came to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jonathan Loáisiga, who was coming off the 60-day IL. It seems a pass through waivers and a return to the Yankees organization was not in the cards for Garcia, as the White Sox picked him up. Best of luck to Garcia, and don’t get caught sleeping during games.