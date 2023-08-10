Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/10/23

CBS Sports: DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game, as it was revealed that he’s dealing with right calf tightness. After a less than stellar first half, he had been hitting better in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if this leads to an IL stint.

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch: With the Yankees looking listless so often this season, many fans have been calling for the heads of both manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman. While there’s still time for things to theoretically change, it seems as if at least one of them is definitely safe. According to reports, Hal Steinbrenner has no intentions of firing Cashman. Boone’s future is not quite as certain due to him having only one year on his contract after this year. Anyway, don’t shoot the messenger.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Speaking of Boone, he made some news with his theatrics during his argument/ejection by home plate umpire Laz Diaz. According to Boone, several other managers contacted him to joke around about the incident, while the Yankees’ manager said the incident embarrassed his daughter.

New York Times | Greg Joyce: Luis Severino and his struggles this season have been a big topic of conversation in Yankees-land in recent weeks. Due to them, the team tried to do something different with him on Wednesday night, using him as the bulk man behind opener Ian Hamilton. A lot of Severino’s issues have arisen in the first inning of games, where he had an ERA over 13. Considering that he allowed three runs in his first inning of work, it didn’t go quite as intended.