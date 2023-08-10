Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/10/23

It’s sad that we’ve reached the point where off-days are pretty much moments to be relished. The Yankees cannot lose today, because they will not play. They have a travel day today, as they fly down to Miami to take on the Marlins. Miami has a fine record but less than impressive numbers on the year, meaning the series nominally offers the Yankees a chance to pick up some ground, but we’ll see if they’re at all up for the task.

We’ll have plenty on the site to keep you company on this off-day. First, get the rundown on yesterday’s AL games from Matt. Later, Josh provides a sobering commentary on the ESPN/PENN deal, John writes the next entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, and in the afternoon, Noah will analyze Billy McKinney’s surprisingly strong performance.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is Luis Severino’s performance this year the most shocking of anyone on the Yankees?

2. How many home runs will Shohei Ohtani hit this year?