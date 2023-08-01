Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/1/23

New York Post | Joel Sherman: With the Yankees struggling, the question remains about whether or not they will be sellers at the trade deadline, and we have confirmation that general manager Brian Cashman is listening to offers on a group of players headlined by Harrison Bader and Luis Severino. Some other players available are Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Wandy Peralta. It’s being reported that Hal Steinbrenner wants to bring down the payroll so as not to cross the top luxury tax threshold of $293 million.

The Athletic | Rustin Dodd: Twenty years ago, the Yankees made a trade that would change the course of the franchise. They traded for their current manager, Aaron Boone. As much as that trade has affected the Yankees in the past and is currently affecting the organization, the one piece that isn’t covered as much is who was headed the other way. Here’s a profile on the former Yankees prospect, Brandon Claussen.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: The Yankees’ offense has been full of slumps and turns for the worse, but no downfall has seemingly been worse than Anthony Rizzo’s. In the final game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles, the first baseman tallied a career-worst five strikeouts in a game. The team in total had 18 of their 27 outs come in the form of a K, and Rizzo hopes that hitting this rock bottom makes it easier for him to turn things around at the plate.