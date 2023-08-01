Yankees 2023 Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline has arrived. We’re hours away from the 6pm EST deadline for major league teams to make swaps, and we still don’t entirely know what direction the Yankees will go. The club has boxed themselves into an awful spot, with a sluggish, underperforming roster that nonetheless has a couple top-end talents few teams can boast. Will they buy? Sell? Try to play 4-D chess and do both at the same time? It’s all on the table for Brian Cashman and company.

As the day progresses, we’ll have you updated on all the biggest rumors and deals from across the league. The Yankees will likely be involved at some point, but in what fashion remains to be seen. Be sure to check back throughout what should be a frantic day of deals.

Rumors of the Day (August 1)

11:30 AM EST: Jon Heyman reports the Dodgers are in “hot pursuit” of Eduardo Rodríguez. The lefty starter, along with fellow Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen, are among the most likely players to be traded today.

10:20 AM EST: Buster Olney posits there may be a “barrage” of starting pitching trades this afternoon, as desperation sets in for starter-hungry teams. The Yankees don’t figure to be in the market for the top names, e.g. Verlander and Eduardo Rodríguez.

10:00 AM EST: Jon Heyman tweets that the Yankees’ interest in Mariners outfielder is “limited.” The Yankees obviously have a need in the outfield, but it remains to be seen if Cashman will put prospects on the table to acquire help for this moribund roster.

9:40 AM EST: Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles are “on the periphery” of talks for Justin Verlander. Baltimore has a strong lineup, a great farm, but a glaring need in the rotation, making them obvious candidates for an ace like Verlander. But the 40-year-old has declined a bit this year, and is owed $43MM for 2024, which will surely make cost-conscious Baltimore blanche. Can the two sides make something work, or will a team like the Astros swoop in?

Notable Prior Deals (July 31)

Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha from Mets for pitching prospect Justin Jarvis.

Giants acquire outfielder AJ Pollock, utilityman Mark Mathias, and cash from the Mariners in exchange for a PTBNL or cash considerations.

Diamondbacks acquire reliever Paul Sewald from Mariners for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone, and infield prospect Ryan Bliss.

Rays acquire starter Aaron Civale from the Guardians for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo.

Cubs acquire infielder Jeimer Candelario from the Nationals for infield prospect Kevin Made and pitching prospect DJ Herz.

Reds acquire reliever Sam Moll from the Athletics for pitching prospect Joe Boyle.

Diamondbacks acquire infielder Jace Peterson from the Athletics for pitching prospect Chad Patrick.

(July 30)

Rangers acquire pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton from the Cardinals for reliever John King, pitching prospect Tekoah Roby, and infield prospect Thomas Saggese.

Angels acquire outfielder Randal Grichuk and first baseman C.J. Cron from Rockies for pitching prospects Jake Madden and Mason Albright.

Blue Jays acquire reliever Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals for pitching prospects Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.

Rangers acquire starting pitcher Max Scherzer and cash from the Mets for shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuña.

(July 25-30)