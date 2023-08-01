Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/1/23

Well, it’s trade deadline day. The deadline typically makes for a very exciting time, but the vibe is considerably dampened right now given the Yankees’ struggles. They looked completely listless again yesterday, with Tyler Glasnow and the Rays mowing them down. With their season possibly in the balance, the Yankees have lost three of their last four against division rivals and looked sleepy doing so. It is now anyone’s guess what the club will decide to do on this pivotal day.

We’ll have you covered all afternoon on deadline deals and rumors of all shapes and sizes, so be sure to check back throughout the day as it progresses. Also, in the morning, Marcus will review week 18 on the farm, and I’ll go over last night’s AL action. Later, Kevin reviews David Wells’ third complete game during the 1998 season, Estevão discusses how the Yankees’ rivals have outdone them on the margins, and Peter puts out the GM poll for the month of August (I think I can guess as to how fans will rate Brian Cashman’s work this time around).

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who’s the biggest name player you could see the Yankees moving today?

2. Who’s the biggest name player that will be moved across baseball today?