MLB Draft 2023: Grading the Yankees’ first-round pick

The first day of the MLB Draft will be going on for a little while longer, but the Yankees wrapped up shop with their only selection of the day coming at No. 26 overall in the first round. They opted to go for a prep bat with that choice, choosing shortstop George Lombard Jr. from Gulliver Prep High School in Florida. For a more-detailed write-up of the pick, Marcus and Andrew have you covered right here.

Lombard is currently committed to Vanderbilt, a place that several of the Yankees’ recent first-round picks are connected to such as last year’s first-rounder Spencer Jones who went there and their current shortstop Anthony Volpe who committed before signing with New York. He’s also the son of former big-leaguer George Lombard Sr., who had a six-year MLB career with Atlanta, Detroit, Tampa Bay, and Washington. MLB ranked Lombard as the 31st prospect in the draft pool, which isn’t a far cry from where he ended up going.

Round 1 | Pick 26: The New York Yankees select George Lombard Jr. out of Gulliver Prep (FL).#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/EPqUCm0SI7 — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) July 10, 2023

