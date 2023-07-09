MLB Draft 2023: Yankees select George Lombard Jr. with top pick, 26th overall

The first round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft began earlier tonight with the Pirates taking LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick. As one of the better teams in baseball last year, the Yankees didn’t get to choose until 24 more names had passed.

With their pick, the Yankees drafted shortstop George Lombard Jr. out of Gulliver Prep High School in Miami, FL. If the name sounds somewhat familiar to you, it’s because his father, George Sr., was an outfielder for the Braves, Tigers, Devil Rays, and Nationals between 1998-2006 and currently serves as the bench coach for Tigers manager AJ Hinch. Lombard the Younger is 18 and committed to Vanderbilt, but as the Yankees proved with Anthony Volpe just a few years ago, they can capably convince a draft pick to pick them over even a baseball powerhouse like Vandy.

Here’s an excerpt on Lombard from Baseball America, who ranked him 31st overall in their predraft rundown:

Lombard Jr. showed more strength last summer than he had in the past, which translated to more power and better run times during the showcase circuit, where he hit .365/.435/.554 with a pair of home runs and eight doubles in 29 logged games. He slows the game down on both sides of the ball and at the plate and has a controlled and balanced but powerful swing that starts with a slow leg kick. There’s a bit of swing and miss in his game, but Lombard has done a nice job handling velocity, handling spin and doesn’t have any obvious holes at the plate.

Lombard might not stick at shortstop in particular, but he certainly has an interesting bat to follow, with a possible above-average hit tool.

The 26th overall pick has featured terrific players in the past like Alan Trammell and Dave Henderson, but unless you’re a big believer in Boston’s Triston Casas, the biggest name from the previous couple decades is Angels outfielder Taylor Ward. Still, the Yankees seem pretty confident that Lombard will buck the trend, and both Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe were picked further back than 26th anyway.

We’ll have more to come on Lombard very soon (check back on this article in just a little while), but we look forward to watching his career evolve in pinstripes! Welcome to the Bronx.