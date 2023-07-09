New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Domingo Germán vs. Kyle Hendricks

With the All-Star break beginning tomorrow, the New York Yankees will play host to the Chicago Cubs for the final game of this weekend set today. The Yanks will look to secure a series victory against their NL Central opponent after rebounding from a lifeless two-hit loss on Friday with a more inspiring effort in yesterday’s 6-2 win.

Hopefully, the Yankees’ offense will have a better day against the second sinker-baller right-hander the Cubs throw at them, with the veteran Kyle Hendricks earning the nod for this one. Unlike Jameson Taillon, who was having just a dreadful campaign before his start back in Yankee Stadium, Hendricks is pitching well in 2023 (albeit in a shorter sample size), with a 2.64 ERA, and sub-1.00 WHIP, across eight starts. Hendricks has thrown a quality start in four out of his last five games, including a masterful eight innings of one-hit ball against the Giants back in early June.

After the duo of Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees will roll with the 30-year-old Domingo Germán. It’s been quite the rollercoaster across the last three starts from Germán, with a perfect game sandwiched in between two quite poor outings, allowing a combined 17 hits against the Orioles and Mariners (not to mention his seven-run outing on June 16th in Boston).

It remains to be seen which Germán we’ll get on Sunday, as the Yankees look to end their “MLB official” first half on a positive note.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network – NYY / Marquee Sports Network - CHC

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 / 670 The Score

Online stream: MLB.tv

