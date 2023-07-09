Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/9/23

SNY | Phillip Martinez: The MLB Futures Game was also held on Saturday, showcasing some of the best up and coming prospects from across the 30 MLB teams. One of the Yankees’ representatives was pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the team acquired from the Dodgers in last year’s Joey Gallo trade. Beeter is hoping to become more than just the player they got to get rid of Gallo, and he’s had some success so far this season, leading to a promotion to Triple-A.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Due to his toe injury, Aaron Judge will not be playing in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game. However, Judge is still debating whether or not he’ll make the trip to Seattle to participate in some of the festivities. Due to being his being voted as an AL starter, Judge considers stuff like being introduced on the field is important to honor the fan’s votes. However, he hasn’t fully decided on whether or not he’ll be there.

Sports Illustrated | Frankie Taddeo: Josh Donaldson made a bit of weird history when he homered in Saturday’s win over the Cubs. With his second inning shot off Drew Smyly, Donaldson reached double digits homers for the season. However, it was just his 14th hit on the season in total. That is the fewest amount of hits a hitter has had when they’ve reached 10 home runs on the season. Congrats to him?