Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/9/23

Can the Yankees head into the All-Star Break on a high note? That is the question as we get up on this Sunday morning, with the club having pulled off a crucial win yesterday with Gerrit Cole on the mound. The vibes have been pretty poor the last week, and heading into next week’s festivities with a pair of wins and a series victory would go a long way to reversing the trend.

As the first half closes, we have a loaded day for you on the site. In the morning, get your Rivalry Roundup from Peter, your 1998 Yankees diary entry from Kevin, and your social media weekly roundup from John. Then, after the series-ending matinee with the Cubs, we’ll have wall-to-wall coverage of the start of the MLB Draft. Rounds one and two will be televised tonight starting at 7 pm EST.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Let’s keep it simple; with the first half in the books, do you think the Yankees make the playoffs?

2. Do you plan to watch any of the first two rounds of the draft tonight?