Everything you need to know to follow the 2023 MLB Draft

All-Star week in Seattle is here, and with the change from a few years ago, that also means it’s MLB Draft time. The proceedings begin tonight, live from Lumen Field in Seattle, where the league will draft until the beginning of the third round.

The Yankees will pick 26th overall this year, but they will have two fewer total picks than they did during the 2022 MLB Draft. They lost their second and fifth-round picks as part of the luxury tax penalty for signing Carlos Rodón.

Jake, Madison, Marcus, and a couple other contributors will join me in delving into all of the Yankees’ new draft picks, from the Round 1 pick today to those up through Round 10 on Monday and the rest on Tuesday.

If you have any interest in following the MLB Draft proceedings beyond PSA’s coverage (which you can find here), check out the viewing guide below.

Sunday, July 9: Rounds 1-2

Time - 7:00 pm ET

TV - ESPN, MLB Network (latter has preview coverage from 6-7pm)

Monday, July 10: Rounds 3-10

Time - 2:00 pm ET

Online - MLB.com

Tuesday, July 11: Rounds 11-20

Time - 2:00 pm ET

Online - MLB.com

Below is the draft order for Sunday’s coverage.

Round 1

1. Pirates

2. Nationals

3. Tigers

4. Rangers

5. Twins

6. Athletics

7. Reds

8. Royals

9. Rockies

10. Marlins

11. Angels

12. Diamondbacks

13. Cubs

14. Red Sox

15. White Sox

16. Giants

17. Orioles

18. Brewers

19. Rays

20. Blue Jays

21. Cardinals

22. Mariners

23. Guardians

24. Braves

25. Padres

26. Yankees

27. Phillies

28. Astros

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

29. Mariners [for Julio Rodríguez winning AL Rookie of the Year]

Competitive Balance Round

30. Mariners

31. Rays

32. Mets [dropped 10 spots for “Cohen tax”]

33. Brewers

34. Twins

35. Marlins

36. Dodgers [dropped 10 spots for “Cohen tax”]

37. Tigers

38. Reds

39. Athletics

Round 2

40. Nationals

41. Athletics

42. Pirates

43. Reds

44. Royals

45. Tigers

46. Rockies

47. Marlins

48. Diamondbacks

49. Twins

50. Red Sox

51. White Sox

52. Giants

53. Orioles

54. Brewers

55. Rays

56. Mets

57. Mariners

58. Guardians

59. Braves

60. Dodgers

61. Astros

Competitive Balance Round

62. Guardians

63. Orioles

64. Diamondbacks

65. Rockies

66. Royals

67. Pirates

Compensatory Round

68. Cubs (Willson Contreras signing)

69. Giants (Carlos Rodón signing)

70. Braves (Dansby Swanson signing)

The draft will then be on hold until Monday at 2:00 pm ET, and it will be an entirely-MLB.com event from there. Usually, they make it pretty easy to follow the draft picks though, and there won’t be much pomp and circumstance between selections. If anything, it will be just enough time for their draft experts to opine on the picks, and then it’s onto the next!

After Round 10, they’ll take a break and pick up on Tuesday at the same start time. Conference call time! This will be even faster, so buckle up. Here’s the full draft order for all rounds from three onward.

2023 MLB Draft Order (Rounds 3-20) Round 3 Round 4 Rounds 5 Rounds 6-20 Round 3 Round 4 Rounds 5 Rounds 6-20 Nationals (71) Nationals (102) Nationals (138) Nationals Athletics (72) Athletics (103) Athletics (139) Athletics Pirates (73) Pirates (104) Pirates (140) Pirates Reds (74) Reds (105) Reds (141) Reds Royals (75) Royals (106) Royals (142) Royals Tigers (76) Tigers (107) Tigers (143) Tigers Rockies (77) Rangers (108) Rangers (144) Rangers Marlins (78) Rockies (109) Rockies (145) Rockies Angels (79) Marlins (110) Marlins (146) Marlins Diamondbacks (80) Angels (111) Angels (147) Angels Cubs (81) Diamondbacks (112) Diamondbacks (148) Diamondbacks Twins (82) Cubs (113) Cubs (149) Cubs Red Sox (83) Twins (114) Twins (150) Twins White Sox (84) Red Sox (115) Red Sox (151) Red Sox Giants (85) White Sox (116) White Sox (152) White Sox Orioles (86) Giants (117) Giants (153) Giants Brewers (87) Orioles (118) Orioles (154) Orioles Rays (88) Brewers (119) Brewers (155) Brewers Blue Jays (89) Rays (120) Rays (156) Rays Cardinals (90) Blue Jays (121) Blue Jays (157) Blue Jays Mets (91) Cardinals (122) Cardinals (158) Cardinals Mariners (92) Mets (123) Mets (159) Mets Guardians (93) Mariners (124) Mariners (160) Mariners Braves (94) Guardians (125) Guardians (161) Guardians Dodgers (95) Braves (126) Braves (162) Braves Padres (96) Dodgers (127) Dodgers (163) Dodgers Yankees (97) Padres (128) Astros (164) Padres Phillies (98) Yankees (129) N/A Yankees Astros (99) Phillies (130) N/A Phillies Orioles (100)* Astros (131) N/A Astros Mets (101)* Red Sox (132-133)* N/A N/A N/A Mets (134-135)* N/A N/A N/A Dodgers (136-137)* N/A N/A

*Compensation picks

Per MLB.com, the Yankees have a total draft bonus pool of $5,299,400 to spend, meaning that they can go over or under the given slot number on any pick, but in the end, their grand total must stay below that amount. Here’s how the slots are divvied up:

Yankees MLB 2023 Draft bonus pool Round Overall pick Slot value Round Overall pick Slot value 1 26 $3,065,000 3 97 $692,000 4 129 $506,800 6 192 $285,400 7 222 $224,700 8 252 $188,000 9 282 $173,100 10 312 $164,400 Totals $5,299,400

The Yankees can vary their bonus levels; any left over might be used to help sign draft prospects with signability questions in the 11th round and beyond for more than the allotted $125,000 value. Teams can spend over their allotted pools, but not without penalties:

Teams that exceed their bonus pool face a penalty. Clubs that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, teams lose future picks: a first-rounder and a 75 percent tax for surpassing their pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100 percent tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100 percent tax for more than 15 percent.

If you’re haven’t checked in on any of Marcus’ pre-draft coverage in the past week, read up on it here! If you already have, stay tuned for more from all of us as the draft gets underway! We’re looking forward to welcoming the next generation of Baby Bombers.