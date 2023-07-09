Everything you need to know to follow the 2023 MLB Draft

All-Star week in Seattle is here, and with the change from a few years ago, that also means it’s MLB Draft time. The proceedings begin tonight, live from Lumen Field in Seattle, where the league will draft until the beginning of the third round.
The Yankees will pick 26th overall this year, but they will have two fewer total picks than they did during the 2022 MLB Draft. They lost their second and fifth-round picks as part of the luxury tax penalty for signing Carlos Rodón.
Jake, Madison, Marcus, and a couple other contributors will join me in delving into all of the Yankees’ new draft picks, from the Round 1 pick today to those up through Round 10 on Monday and the rest on Tuesday.
If you have any interest in following the MLB Draft proceedings beyond PSA’s coverage (which you can find here), check out the viewing guide below.
Sunday, July 9: Rounds 1-2
Time - 7:00 pm ET
TV - ESPN, MLB Network (latter has preview coverage from 6-7pm)
Monday, July 10: Rounds 3-10
Time - 2:00 pm ET
Online - MLB.com
Tuesday, July 11: Rounds 11-20
Time - 2:00 pm ET
Online - MLB.com
Below is the draft order for Sunday’s coverage.
Round 1
1. Pirates
2. Nationals
3. Tigers
4. Rangers
5. Twins
6. Athletics
7. Reds
8. Royals
9. Rockies
10. Marlins
11. Angels
12. Diamondbacks
13. Cubs
14. Red Sox
15. White Sox
16. Giants
17. Orioles
18. Brewers
19. Rays
20. Blue Jays
21. Cardinals
22. Mariners
23. Guardians
24. Braves
25. Padres
26. Yankees
27. Phillies
28. Astros
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
29. Mariners [for Julio Rodríguez winning AL Rookie of the Year]
Competitive Balance Round
30. Mariners
31. Rays
32. Mets [dropped 10 spots for “Cohen tax”]
33. Brewers
34. Twins
35. Marlins
36. Dodgers [dropped 10 spots for “Cohen tax”]
37. Tigers
38. Reds
39. Athletics
Round 2
40. Nationals
41. Athletics
42. Pirates
43. Reds
44. Royals
45. Tigers
46. Rockies
47. Marlins
48. Diamondbacks
49. Twins
50. Red Sox
51. White Sox
52. Giants
53. Orioles
54. Brewers
55. Rays
56. Mets
57. Mariners
58. Guardians
59. Braves
60. Dodgers
61. Astros
Competitive Balance Round
62. Guardians
63. Orioles
64. Diamondbacks
65. Rockies
66. Royals
67. Pirates
Compensatory Round
68. Cubs (Willson Contreras signing)
69. Giants (Carlos Rodón signing)
70. Braves (Dansby Swanson signing)
The draft will then be on hold until Monday at 2:00 pm ET, and it will be an entirely-MLB.com event from there. Usually, they make it pretty easy to follow the draft picks though, and there won’t be much pomp and circumstance between selections. If anything, it will be just enough time for their draft experts to opine on the picks, and then it’s onto the next!
After Round 10, they’ll take a break and pick up on Tuesday at the same start time. Conference call time! This will be even faster, so buckle up. Here’s the full draft order for all rounds from three onward.
2023 MLB Draft Order (Rounds 3-20)
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Rounds 5
|Rounds 6-20
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Rounds 5
|Rounds 6-20
|Nationals (71)
|Nationals (102)
|Nationals (138)
|Nationals
|Athletics (72)
|Athletics (103)
|Athletics (139)
|Athletics
|Pirates (73)
|Pirates (104)
|Pirates (140)
|Pirates
|Reds (74)
|Reds (105)
|Reds (141)
|Reds
|Royals (75)
|Royals (106)
|Royals (142)
|Royals
|Tigers (76)
|Tigers (107)
|Tigers (143)
|Tigers
|Rockies (77)
|Rangers (108)
|Rangers (144)
|Rangers
|Marlins (78)
|Rockies (109)
|Rockies (145)
|Rockies
|Angels (79)
|Marlins (110)
|Marlins (146)
|Marlins
|Diamondbacks (80)
|Angels (111)
|Angels (147)
|Angels
|Cubs (81)
|Diamondbacks (112)
|Diamondbacks (148)
|Diamondbacks
|Twins (82)
|Cubs (113)
|Cubs (149)
|Cubs
|Red Sox (83)
|Twins (114)
|Twins (150)
|Twins
|White Sox (84)
|Red Sox (115)
|Red Sox (151)
|Red Sox
|Giants (85)
|White Sox (116)
|White Sox (152)
|White Sox
|Orioles (86)
|Giants (117)
|Giants (153)
|Giants
|Brewers (87)
|Orioles (118)
|Orioles (154)
|Orioles
|Rays (88)
|Brewers (119)
|Brewers (155)
|Brewers
|Blue Jays (89)
|Rays (120)
|Rays (156)
|Rays
|Cardinals (90)
|Blue Jays (121)
|Blue Jays (157)
|Blue Jays
|Mets (91)
|Cardinals (122)
|Cardinals (158)
|Cardinals
|Mariners (92)
|Mets (123)
|Mets (159)
|Mets
|Guardians (93)
|Mariners (124)
|Mariners (160)
|Mariners
|Braves (94)
|Guardians (125)
|Guardians (161)
|Guardians
|Dodgers (95)
|Braves (126)
|Braves (162)
|Braves
|Padres (96)
|Dodgers (127)
|Dodgers (163)
|Dodgers
|Yankees (97)
|Padres (128)
|Astros (164)
|Padres
|Phillies (98)
|Yankees (129)
|N/A
|Yankees
|Astros (99)
|Phillies (130)
|N/A
|Phillies
|Orioles (100)*
|Astros (131)
|N/A
|Astros
|Mets (101)*
|Red Sox (132-133)*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mets (134-135)*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dodgers (136-137)*
|N/A
|N/A
*Compensation picks
Per MLB.com, the Yankees have a total draft bonus pool of $5,299,400 to spend, meaning that they can go over or under the given slot number on any pick, but in the end, their grand total must stay below that amount. Here’s how the slots are divvied up:
Yankees MLB 2023 Draft bonus pool
|Round
|Overall pick
|Slot value
|Round
|Overall pick
|Slot value
|1
|26
|$3,065,000
|3
|97
|$692,000
|4
|129
|$506,800
|6
|192
|$285,400
|7
|222
|$224,700
|8
|252
|$188,000
|9
|282
|$173,100
|10
|312
|$164,400
|Totals
|$5,299,400
The Yankees can vary their bonus levels; any left over might be used to help sign draft prospects with signability questions in the 11th round and beyond for more than the allotted $125,000 value. Teams can spend over their allotted pools, but not without penalties:
Teams that exceed their bonus pool face a penalty. Clubs that outspend their allotment by 0-5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage. At higher thresholds, teams lose future picks: a first-rounder and a 75 percent tax for surpassing their pool by more than 5 and up to 10 percent; a first- and a second-rounder and a 100 percent tax for more than 10 and up to 15 percent; and two first-rounders and a 100 percent tax for more than 15 percent.
If you’re haven’t checked in on any of Marcus’ pre-draft coverage in the past week, read up on it here! If you already have, stay tuned for more from all of us as the draft gets underway! We’re looking forward to welcoming the next generation of Baby Bombers.
