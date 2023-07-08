Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/8/23

The Yankees are on an unfortunate slide right before the All-Star break, losers of three in a row with two games left to break that streak if they want to get rid of some of the bad vibes beforehand. Normally that’s an ideal time to run out your team’s ace, but when it’s the offense that is the culprit so often it becomes more of a tossup. Considering he’s the only Yankee that will be active for the All-Star Game though, here’s hoping Cole tosses one last gem to head out to Seattle on a high note.

It’s an early start today, which might be better considering how the team seemingly slept through Friday. Before the game gets underway I’ll be back to discuss what went down around the league (hint: it wasn’t great for New York), and Alex and Estevão dive into two potential trade partners in the Tigers and Padres, respectively. Matt has a double-feature, one being a first-half review of the ‘98 team as they went through their All-Star break and the other looking through all the oddities that went down this year in June. Finally, Peter goes deep on the revelatory chicken parm dinner-inspired batting stance changes that Anthony Volpe has undergone.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Gerrit Cole empty the tank today with the break up ahead?

2. Who is the most obscure player you can think of that played for both the Yankees and Cubs?