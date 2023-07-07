New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Carlos Rodón vs. Jameson Taillon

Early July is most certainly not the date any of us had in mind for the debut of Carlos Rodón in a Yankees jersey. However, now that we’re here, it just feels great to have inarguably the best number two arm in any rotation, taking the hill.

Rodón would easily be the ace of too many teams to count and to have an arm like that following Gerrit Cole, one can daydream with ease. For his start in pinstripes, the southpaw who began his career in Chicago, but with the White Sox, will face a former Yankee, in Jameson Taillon.

It will be the first time back in Yankee Stadium, for the veteran right-hander Taillon, as he left via free agency last off-season, signing a four-year deal with the Cubs. He has struggled so far in 2023 with pretty ugly numbers.

Rodón’s long-awaited return comes on the heels of another blowup outing in what has been a particularly poor stretch for Luis Severino, as the right-hander hasn’t looked like himself upon his return. Hopefully, Rodón will have a smoother transition back from the IL.

The Cubs will roll into town with a 40-46 campaign, but only seven back in the loss column, behind the first-place Cincinnati Reds, in a division all so very different from what the Yankees have in the AL East.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network – NYY / Marquee Sports Network - CHC

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 / 670 The Score

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.