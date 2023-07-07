Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/7/23

Yahoo Sports | John Flanigan: At last, three months into the season, it’s Carlos Rodón day. After weeks and weeks of rehab, starts and stops, and recovery, the lefty is ace is ready to make his debut on the Bronx stage. “I know he’s chomping at the bit to get out there,” said Aaron Boone of the Yankees’ prized free agent signing. Rodón looked solid physically during his rehab starts in the minors, and should be all systems go for him as he takes on the Cubs tonight. Deivi García has been optioned, clearing room for Rodón’ activation.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Anthony Rizzo commented on his recent struggles, saying “When you’re off mechanically, it sucks.” The first baseman disputed the notion that his power outage (he hasn’t hit a home run in over a month) was due to the neck injury he suffered in early June, stating the injury hasn’t affected him and he’s just not hitting.

ESPN: There was a scary moment in Wednesday night’s game, when an errant throw struck cameraman Pete Stendel in the head as Stendel worked in the first-base camera well. The YES Network announced that Stendel had suffered an orbital fracture and was now home resting after initially being taken to a nearby hospital to undergo tests.

FanGraphs | Eric Longenhagen: Longenhagen presents his first mock draft for the first round of Sunday’s MLB Draft. There’s all kinds of scuttlebutt in here, including some nuggets regarding who the Yankees are rumored to be coveting with their first pick, the 27th overall selection. In this mock, Longenhagen has the Yankees selecting high school shortstop George Lombard Jr., though he also connects them to high school Blake Wolters, as well high school lefty Thomas White.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: André Sayegh, mayor of Paterson, NJ, and Omar Minaya, senior advisor to the Yankees, spoke at the organization's HOPE week about their hopes to have the Yankees play a game at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson — much like the planned Rickwood Field event in Alabama next year. The stadium once housed the New York Black Yankees of the Negro Leagues, and is one of four Negro League stadiums still standing. It was renovated in 2021, and now plays host to high school teams, as well as the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League.

There are obstacles to a full-on major league event at Hinchcliffe, such as its smaller dimensions, tight locker rooms, and lack of a batter’s eye, but a special game hosted there does seem like a neat idea if the league and stadium can sort out the details.

MLB Trade Rumors: The Yankees announced they’d claimed left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from the Tigers. Jimmy Cordero’s suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy left the Yankees with a 40-man roster spot. The 28-year-old Misiewicz will report to Triple-A Scranton. He’s thrown 112 innings in the big leagues scattered across the last four seasons, with a 4.74 ERA and 3.89 FIP to his name.

Also of note, outfielder Jake Bauers is likely headed to the IL. Bryan Hoch reports that Bauers bruised his rotator cuff on a diving attempt during Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles, and received a cortisone injection yesterday. The most obvious replacement is Franchy Cordero, who still has a spot on the 40-man roster, though there are paths to giving Estevan Florial a shot, too.