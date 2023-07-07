Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/7/23

It’s been almost seven months since Carlos Rodón signed a big free agent contract to help front the Yankees’ rotation for the next half-decade. Injuries have prevented him from making his pinstriped debut until now, but he’s healthy and finally ready to go. Carlostime is here! I am choosing optimism rather than losing my mind about last night’s disaster.

Today on the site, Matt will run through the Rivalry Roundup and preview the upcoming series against the Cubs. We’ll have some All-Star posts too, as I’ll look back on Yankees at past Midsummer Classics in Seattle and Sam will remember Yankees at the 1998 All-Star Game of 25 years ago today. Later on, Andrés will preview the Pirates as a potential trade partner and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Marquee Sports Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict Carlos Rodón’s pitching line in his Yankees debut today.

2. When is the next year that the Cubs make the playoffs?