Yankees recall Deivi García

The Yankees’ bullpen has seen quite a bit of work in the past week and some otherwise-solid pitchers out there showed signs of fatigue during last night’s uncharacteristic collapse and loss to the Orioles. Spot starter Randy Vásquez was demoted following the game to clear room on the roster for a fresh arm, and the Yankees just announced that former top prospect Deivi García would fill the void.

García was called up once earlier in the season on another occasion when the Yankees were rotating through fresh arms, and he threw three innings of one-run ball against the A”s before returning to Triple-A. Once one of the better starters in their system, the 24-year-old righty is now trying to reinvent himself as a reliever. The results at Scranton have been shaky to say the least, with a 4.93 ERA, 6.30 FIP, and too many walks (6.8 BB/9, 16.1% BB%).

Since García is already on the 40-man roster, there’s no harm to it though, as he’ll likely only pitch in an emergency and there really isn’t an alternative short-term long reliever out there. Expect García to return to Triple-A on Friday to make room on the roster for the long-awaited return of lefty starter Carlos Rodón, who is ready to make his pinstriped debut against the Cubs.