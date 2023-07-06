Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/6/23

The Yankees are nearing the end of the first half, and they have a series up for grabs here against the Orioles before it’s over. They did well enough to grab the first two games of this four-game set but couldn’t close the gap in their match yesterday, getting an early lead but immediately losing it and failing to comeback. Still, if they could close out three of four against the O’s that would be an impressive feat.

Before all of that, however, some housekeeping. Jake starts us off with a look at what went down around the American League last night, and then Jeff has a look at the Guardians as a potential trade partner with the AL Central being a lawless land. Sam takes a glance back at some preseason projections to see which Yanks have overshot them and which have underperformed, Noah highlights some of the results from IKF’s resurgence, and Andrés talks about Everson Pereira’s promotion placing him in the spotlight just in time for trade season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How do you think the Yankees’ second half will go?

2. Which team currently in the playoff picture is the most likely to bow out in the second half?