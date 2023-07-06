Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/6/23

MLB.com | Bill Ladson: Isiah Kiner-Falefa has completely remade his image in the Bronx this season — earning the appreciation and excitement from the fanbase that seemed nearly impossible last year. Now regarded as an “all-purpose player,” he has pushed the envelope for Aaron Boone to consider if more playing time is warranted. He may not be an everyday guy, but his contributions in June were invaluable.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo: With the 2023 MLB Draft approaching, the MLB Pipeline team reflected on each team’s best pick in the last 10 years. Of course, we all remember their first rounder in 2013: The Captain, Aaron Judge. Judge’s pick came after two big whiffs in Eric Jagielo and Ian Clarkin, but Judge’s pick was more than worth the misses. On the 10 year anniversary of Judge’s pick, let’s hope the Yankees have another late-round gem in them. Rumors suggest high schoolers Dillon Head and Sammy Stafura could be in the fold at No. 26.

FanGraphs | Dan Syzmborski: Who would have thought that anybody would come close to Aaron Judge’s record setting pace just one season later, but at this point, no accomplishment from Shohei Ohtani is a surprise. A 15 percent shot at catching Judge is nothing to slouch at. Yeah, it’s unlikely, but it is remarkable, nonetheless. Though, a blister situation may be enough to protect Judge’s less than year old record this season.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty: Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the 2023 season for violating the league and MLBPA’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy. Further details have yet to be released around the situation. Right now, we can collectively hope that the family is being given the proper support system they need to work through this terrible situation.