Jimmy Cordero suspended for season after violating domestic violence policy

Shockwaves were sent across the MLB universe on a previously quiet Wednesday afternoon. The league sent out a press release saying that Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The 31-year-old is not appealing the suspension and will immediately go on the restricted list; he’s banned from returning for the remainder of 2023, so it will go down as a 76-game suspension.

Below is the league’s full statement:

Major League Baseball has announced Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. pic.twitter.com/SfKNZiLWo2 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 5, 2023

The Yankees released their own statement of support for the league’s investigation of Cordero.

The Yankees will have to replace Cordero in the bullpen, but delving deep into roster impact doesn’t feel appropriate. We stand by the league’s policy and are disgusted by the possibility of whatever Cordero did that was bad enough to earn him a suspension for the rest of the season. As noted by Newsday’s Laura Albanese, this is one of the longest bans that MLB has ever issued.

Jimmy Cordero's DV suspension will be among the longest in the history of MLB, which did not regularly mete out such suspensions until 2016. Carlos Martinez, Trevor Bauer, Sam Dyson, Domingo Germán, Odúbel Herrera and Héctor Olivera have served 76 games or longer. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 5, 2023

We’ll have more on this story as it develops. No further details have been released just yet.