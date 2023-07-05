 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy Cordero suspended for season after violating domestic violence policy

The Yankees reliever will be suspended immediately.

By Andrew Mearns
Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Shockwaves were sent across the MLB universe on a previously quiet Wednesday afternoon. The league sent out a press release saying that Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The 31-year-old is not appealing the suspension and will immediately go on the restricted list; he’s banned from returning for the remainder of 2023, so it will go down as a 76-game suspension.

Below is the league’s full statement:

The Yankees released their own statement of support for the league’s investigation of Cordero.

The Yankees will have to replace Cordero in the bullpen, but delving deep into roster impact doesn’t feel appropriate. We stand by the league’s policy and are disgusted by the possibility of whatever Cordero did that was bad enough to earn him a suspension for the rest of the season. As noted by Newsday’s Laura Albanese, this is one of the longest bans that MLB has ever issued.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops. No further details have been released just yet.

