Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/5/23

It was a successful holiday for the Yankees, with the club really shifting the vibes after two impressive wins over the rival Orioles. They’ve pulled within just two games of the birds in the standings, meaning a sweep of this four-game set would bring the two sides level. That’s getting ahead of ourselves, but the Yankees have a real opportunity here to close out the first half strong and put themselves in solid position heading into All-Star week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Should Anthony Volpe move up in the batting order?

2. How many hot dogs could you eat in ten minutes?