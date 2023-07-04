Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/4/23

It’s the Fourth of July, and one of the main memories that pops in my mind regarding the holiday is Dave Righetti’s 1983 no-hitter against the Red Sox. It was a little before my time, but given the number of times I saw clips of it on MSG and YES Network while growing up — particularly around July 4th itself — it became indelibly associated with Independence Day. My parents had thought about going to this game but due to the disgustingly hot weather that day, they elected to pass. Whoops! (My mom didn’t regret watching from afar in an air-conditioned space anyway.)

Anyway, happy anniversary, Rags. It’s right up there with Mike Mussina’s near-perfecto at Fenway as one of the best-pitched games in the history of the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry. Fanning a hitter as talented as Wade Boggs to end it is a feat in and of itself.

Today on the site, Jeff will write up a more thorough retrospective to celebrate the 40th of Rags’ no-no, Jake jump ahead 15 years to see how the 1998 Yankees stole a win on the holiday, and Peter will write up those hapless Mets as potential trade partner.

1. Do you remember watching Dave Righetti’s no-hitter 40 years ago today and have any specific memories?

2. Do you like setting off your own fireworks, going to a show where they have them, or just skipping them altogether?