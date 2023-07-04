Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley scores 11 in rain-shortened game

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 10-8 at Syracuse Mets

CF Estevan Florial 2-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 SB, CS

SS Oswald Peraza 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI

C Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, 3 RBI, K

2B Jesús Bastidas 0-0, fielding error

LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, BB, 2 K, SB

DH Rodolfo Durán 0-5, 3 K

RF Franchy Cordero 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K, outfield assist — threw Luke Voit out at the plate, interesting clash of two Guys

PR-RF Brandon Lockridge 0-0 — terrific sliding catch in ninth

3B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, 2B, BB, K, GIDP

2B-1B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K

Tanner Tully 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R (7 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HR — yikes

Deivi García 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation

Colten Brewer 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Michael Feliz 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Aaron McGarity 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

An Oswald Peraza RBI double has a nice ring to it #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/pWAThWTxIE — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 4, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-5 at Bowie Baysox

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-5, 3 K — down to .693 OPS in 70 games

DH Austin Wells 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, K — on base a lot in this game

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, K, GIDP

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K

C Josh Breaux 1-4, HR, RBI, K, passed ball — the PB was part of the dire eighth

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, 2 K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB, 2 K

2B Matt Pita 2-4, CS (picked off)

SS Delvin Pérez 2-4, K, fielding error

Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Edgar Barclay 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Jesús Liranzo 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation

Lisandro Santos 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HBP (loss) — fell apart in the eighth (along with the Somerset defense) to lose a 3-0 lead

Tanner Myatt 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

TJ TO THE MAX



TJ Rumfield’s 15th homer of the season gets the scoring started in the 1st pic.twitter.com/xjUWrSV8qH — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 3, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-0 (5) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks — impressive to score double digits when the game was called due to rain after just five innings

CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 2 RBI, K

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, GIDP

DH Agustin Ramirez 3-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI — 9-for-17 in first 4 games at High-A

C Rafael Flores 1-4

1B Spencer Henson 2-3, 2B

RF Anthony Garcia 1-1, 2 BB, RBI

LF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, RBI, SB

2B Luis Santos 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI

Drew Thorpe 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — more dominance in technically a complete-game effort from one of the Yanks’ best pitching prospects

Agustin Ramirez is now 3-3 tonight with this RBI-Double to extend our lead to ELEVEN to nothing pic.twitter.com/eN3WY6JHp8 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 3, 2023

Yankees No. 6 Prospect Drew Thorpe has 4 Ks through 2 IP pic.twitter.com/0SxxvESH2M — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 3, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 vs. Daytona Tortugas

SS Jared Serna 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — 14th homer in 69 games

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, BB, K, SB

CF Anthony Hall 0-4, 3 K

C Omar Martinez 0-4, 3 K

DH Daury Arias 0-2, HBP

2B Brett Barrera 1-3

RF Jake Palmer 0-3, K

LF Felix Negueis 0-3

1B Ronny Rojas 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K — 401 feet on dinger

Baron Stuart 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR — 15 swings and misses

Alex Bustamente 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP (win)

Manny Ramirez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 2 WP — ugly relief

Cole Ayers 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

GET OUTTA HERE, BALL!



Jared Serna puts the Tarpons on top with a 2-run HR!



It’s Serna’s team AND league leading 14th HR of the season.



Tarpons lead 3-1 in the bottom of the 8th. — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) July 4, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 13-4 at FCL Phillies

2B Keiner Delgado 1-5, HR, RBI, SB — 14th steal in 20 games

3B Angel Rojas 0-0, BB

SS Roderick Arias 2-4, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K — fourth homer in 18 games for top 2022 IFA signee 3B-2B Hans Montero 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB, HBP

DH Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, BB, 2 K, 2 HBP

CF Willy Montero 2-5, HR, BB, 4 RBI, K — first homer above DSL

RF John Cruz 1-5, BB, 2 K, CS

LF Joel Mendez 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K

C Edinson Duran 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, K, HBP, throwing error

1B Enger Castellano 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Luis Serna 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, HR, WP — had to throw a lot of pitches for one inning

Henry Lalane 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Allen Facundo 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (win) — quality relief

Sebastian Keane 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Miguel Pozo 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 7-6 vs. DSL Rockies

CF Brando Mayea 1-4, BB, K, SB, outfield assist

C Josue Gonzalez 2-2, 2 2B, BB, RBI — 1.521 OPS in 13 games

LF Joshua Leito 0-1, BB, K

SS Luis Suarez 1-4, BB, RBI, SB

RF Jose Castro 2-3, BB, 2 RBI, K — hit walk-off single in ninth

DH Luis Ogando 0-4, 2 K

LF-1B Jhon Imbert 0-4, 3 K

2B Luis Escudero 1-4, 2 K, CS

1B-C Gabriel Bersing 0-4, 2 K

3B Anthony Pena 3-4, 2B, HR, RBI, K — game-tying homer in ninth was first dinger of pro career for 17-year-old 2023 IFA signee; triple shy of the cycle

Jorge Luna 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR, WP

Alexis Paulino 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 3 WP, HBP

Jose Guzman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 4-6 at DSL Colorado

C Edgleen Perez 0-4, 2 K

RF Ramiro Altagracia 1-4, 2 K

CF Gabriel Lara 1-4, RBI, 2 K

SS Ovandy Frias 0-4, 2 K, GIDP, fielding error

1B David Beckles 0-4, K

3B Kevin Verde 1-4, 2B

DH Geyber Blanco 1-3, 2B, K, HBP

2B Rafael Martinez 1-4, 2B, RBI, K

LF Abrahan Ramirez 2-3, RBI

Chalniel Arias 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (loss)

Michell Chirinos 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, throwing error

Rafelin Nivar 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K