Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley scores 11 in rain-shortened game

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 10-8 at Syracuse Mets
CF Estevan Florial 2-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 SB, CS
SS Oswald Peraza 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI
C Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
1B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, 3 RBI, K
2B Jesús Bastidas 0-0, fielding error
LF Elijah Dunham 0-4, BB, 2 K, SB
DH Rodolfo Durán 0-5, 3 K
RF Franchy Cordero 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K, outfield assist — threw Luke Voit out at the plate, interesting clash of two Guys
PR-RF Brandon Lockridge 0-0 — terrific sliding catch in ninth
3B Jamie Westbrook 1-4, 2B, BB, K, GIDP
2B-1B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K
Tanner Tully 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R (7 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HR — yikes
Deivi García 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation
Colten Brewer 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)
Michael Feliz 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Aaron McGarity 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
An Oswald Peraza RBI double has a nice ring to it #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/pWAThWTxIE— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 4, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-5 at Bowie Baysox
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-5, 3 K — down to .693 OPS in 70 games
DH Austin Wells 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, K — on base a lot in this game
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, K, GIDP
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K
C Josh Breaux 1-4, HR, RBI, K, passed ball — the PB was part of the dire eighth
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, 2 K
LF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB, 2 K
2B Matt Pita 2-4, CS (picked off)
SS Delvin Pérez 2-4, K, fielding error
Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Edgar Barclay 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K
Jesús Liranzo 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation
Lisandro Santos 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HBP (loss) — fell apart in the eighth (along with the Somerset defense) to lose a 3-0 lead
Tanner Myatt 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
TJ TO THE MAX— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 3, 2023
TJ Rumfield’s 15th homer of the season gets the scoring started in the 1st pic.twitter.com/xjUWrSV8qH
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-0 (5) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks — impressive to score double digits when the game was called due to rain after just five innings
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 2 RBI, K
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, GIDP
DH Agustin Ramirez 3-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI — 9-for-17 in first 4 games at High-A
C Rafael Flores 1-4
1B Spencer Henson 2-3, 2B
RF Anthony Garcia 1-1, 2 BB, RBI
LF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, RBI, SB
2B Luis Santos 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI
Drew Thorpe 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — more dominance in technically a complete-game effort from one of the Yanks’ best pitching prospects
Agustin Ramirez is now 3-3 tonight with this RBI-Double to extend our lead to ELEVEN to nothing pic.twitter.com/eN3WY6JHp8— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 3, 2023
Yankees No. 6 Prospect Drew Thorpe has 4 Ks through 2 IP pic.twitter.com/0SxxvESH2M— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 3, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 vs. Daytona Tortugas
SS Jared Serna 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — 14th homer in 69 games
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, BB, K, SB
CF Anthony Hall 0-4, 3 K
C Omar Martinez 0-4, 3 K
DH Daury Arias 0-2, HBP
2B Brett Barrera 1-3
RF Jake Palmer 0-3, K
LF Felix Negueis 0-3
1B Ronny Rojas 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K — 401 feet on dinger
Baron Stuart 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR — 15 swings and misses
Alex Bustamente 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP (win)
Manny Ramirez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, 2 WP — ugly relief
Cole Ayers 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
GET OUTTA HERE, BALL!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) July 4, 2023
Jared Serna puts the Tarpons on top with a 2-run HR!
It’s Serna’s team AND league leading 14th HR of the season.
Tarpons lead 3-1 in the bottom of the 8th.
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 13-4 at FCL Phillies
2B Keiner Delgado 1-5, HR, RBI, SB — 14th steal in 20 games
3B Angel Rojas 0-0, BB
SS Roderick Arias 2-4, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K — fourth homer in 18 games for top 2022 IFA signee 3B-2B Hans Montero 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB, HBP
DH Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, BB, 2 K, 2 HBP
CF Willy Montero 2-5, HR, BB, 4 RBI, K — first homer above DSL
RF John Cruz 1-5, BB, 2 K, CS
LF Joel Mendez 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K
C Edinson Duran 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, K, HBP, throwing error
1B Enger Castellano 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
Luis Serna 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, HR, WP — had to throw a lot of pitches for one inning
Henry Lalane 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Allen Facundo 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (win) — quality relief
Sebastian Keane 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Miguel Pozo 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 7-6 vs. DSL Rockies
CF Brando Mayea 1-4, BB, K, SB, outfield assist
C Josue Gonzalez 2-2, 2 2B, BB, RBI — 1.521 OPS in 13 games
LF Joshua Leito 0-1, BB, K
SS Luis Suarez 1-4, BB, RBI, SB
RF Jose Castro 2-3, BB, 2 RBI, K — hit walk-off single in ninth
DH Luis Ogando 0-4, 2 K
LF-1B Jhon Imbert 0-4, 3 K
2B Luis Escudero 1-4, 2 K, CS
1B-C Gabriel Bersing 0-4, 2 K
3B Anthony Pena 3-4, 2B, HR, RBI, K — game-tying homer in ninth was first dinger of pro career for 17-year-old 2023 IFA signee; triple shy of the cycle
Jorge Luna 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR, WP
Alexis Paulino 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 3 WP, HBP
Jose Guzman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 4-6 at DSL Colorado
C Edgleen Perez 0-4, 2 K
RF Ramiro Altagracia 1-4, 2 K
CF Gabriel Lara 1-4, RBI, 2 K
SS Ovandy Frias 0-4, 2 K, GIDP, fielding error
1B David Beckles 0-4, K
3B Kevin Verde 1-4, 2B
DH Geyber Blanco 1-3, 2B, K, HBP
2B Rafael Martinez 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
LF Abrahan Ramirez 2-3, RBI
Chalniel Arias 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (loss)
Michell Chirinos 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, throwing error
Rafelin Nivar 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
