Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/31/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: The Yankees still haven’t made any moves (at least at time of writing) this deadline season. While many out there are wondering who they Yankees might try to bring in, there are some rumors about who could go out. The Marlins reportedly have an interest in Gleyber Torres, but as of now, the Yankees’ price is too high for them. The two sides had engaged in talks about Torres last year, too, so it’s not surprising that the Fish are asking about him again.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Aaron Judge didn’t look like he missed a step when he returned from the injured list, but the Yankees are understandably exercising some caution. The Yankees opted to hold Judge out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, not wanting to push it when his injury is, by all accounts, not 100-percent healed. Considering how much Luis Severino got crushed, hindsight seemingly worked out there.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Another reason why the Yankees are taking it slow with Judge is to try and prevent him from straining something as he builds back up. That has happened to several other Yankees this season, and they would obviously like to avoid that.

FOX Sports | Deesha Thosar: Speaking of Judge and his return, is he renewed presence in the lineup enough to make the Yankees any sort of threat? It didn’t take long for Judge to get back into the swing of things, and he helped the Yankees to a big performance in Saturday’s game.

Lastly, two Yankees trade targets went off the board yesterday, as the news was revealed that the Cubs would not be dealing Cody Bellinger, and Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk was traded to the Angels alongside first baseman C.J. Cron for a pair of prospects.