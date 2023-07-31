Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/31/23

Well the Yankees oh-so-briefly offered hope on Saturday night after losing in crushing fashion on Friday. With the pressure on for the team to make a statement and perhaps encourage the front office to make a move to improve, Luis Severino got absolutely shelled in a humiliating loss. Sounds about right! This ballclub is lost.

Today on the site, Matt will handle the Rivalry Roundup and Matt will preview this three-game series against the Rays. Later on, Jake will check in with the 1998 Yankees and since this is the 25th anniversary of that year’s Trade Deadline as well, John will look back on the Yankees’ activities that year — which mainly involved flirting with the idea of jumping into the Randy Johnson Sweepstakes. Later on, Madison will ask for your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Should the Yankees just try to use Luis Severino in the bullpen at this point?

2. Who is the last big name on the trade deadline market to move? (Don’t say Justin Verlander, he’s too obvious a possibility.)