Yankees prospects: Spencer Henson slugs two homers among four hits

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 8-11 at Buffalo Bisons
RF Estevan Florial 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, K, GIDP — 23rd dinger of 2023
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB
LF Everson Pereira 0-5, 2 K, GIDP
DH Franchy Cordero 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 K, SB
C Carlos Narvaez 1-5, 2 K
3B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, fielding error
1B Rodolfo Durán 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K
2B Wilmer Difo 1-4, 2B, RBI
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-3, 2 RBI, K, CS, HBP
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 10 H, 9 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss) — Buffalo scored 37 runs in 3 games, yeesh
Zach Greene 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Matt Bowman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Flonado. ️— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 30, 2023
Estevan Florial hits his team-leading 23rd home run of season! It's a 410 ft. two-run shot, 106 mph off the bat to right center. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/d9LzEw9fqa
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 vs. Bowie Baysox
SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, BB, SB, HBP
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K, SB — no hits but did the job in other ways; go-ahead run scored on his grounder in the eighth (plus an error by the first baseman)
1B Ben Rice 0-4, BB, 2 K
CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K
3B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K, SB
2B Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-4, 2B
DH Jeisson Rosario 1-3, 2B, RBI, sacrifice
RF Aaron Palensky 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — dinger started the scoring
Matt Sauer 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K
Jesús Liranzo 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Ryan Anderson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation
Tanner Myatt 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Lisandro Santos 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, WP (win)
Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
First with the glove, now with the bat!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 30, 2023
Aaron Palensky gets us on the board with his 17th total homer this season! pic.twitter.com/2hHyTfxd3k
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-0 at Hickory Crawdads
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, BB, K, GIDP, SB
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, HR, RBI, 3 K
C Agustin Ramirez 3-5, SB — 1.202 OPS in 22 games
DH Christopher Familia 0-2, 2 BB, HBP
1B Spencer Henson 4-4, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI — helluva afternoon!
RF Anthony Garcia 0-5, 4 K — not so much
CF Aldenis Sanchez 1-5, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 2 BB, K
LF Grant Richardson 1-4, HR, RBI, K
Juan Carela 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Harrison Cohen 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Clay Aguilar 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K
Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (win) — really earned that relief win
Jack Neely 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-3 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
LF Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, BB
1B Omar Martinez 2-5, HR, 5 RBI — three-run blast part of big night
DH Anthony Hall 3-5, 2B
CF Daury Arias 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
SS Brenny Escanio 0-4, K
RF Tayler Aguilar 1-4, 2 K
RF Felix Negueis 0-0
2B Jose Colmenares 1-2, 2 BB, K
3B Brett Barrera 0-4
C Manuel Palencia 2-4, K
Ryan Harvey 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K
Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Jonathan Loáisiga 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win) — perfect rehab appearance, sinker was
sharp in first appearance since April 5th
Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP, pitch timer violation
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off
