Yankees prospects: Spencer Henson slugs two homers among four hits

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 8-11 at Buffalo Bisons

RF Estevan Florial 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, K, GIDP — 23rd dinger of 2023

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB

LF Everson Pereira 0-5, 2 K, GIDP

DH Franchy Cordero 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

C Carlos Narvaez 1-5, 2 K

3B Jamie Westbrook 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, fielding error

1B Rodolfo Durán 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K

2B Wilmer Difo 1-4, 2B, RBI

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-3, 2 RBI, K, CS, HBP

Mitch Spence 5 IP, 10 H, 9 R (8 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR (loss) — Buffalo scored 37 runs in 3 games, yeesh

Zach Greene 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP

Matt Bowman 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Flonado. ️



Estevan Florial hits his team-leading 23rd home run of season! It's a 410 ft. two-run shot, 106 mph off the bat to right center. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/d9LzEw9fqa — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 30, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 vs. Bowie Baysox

SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, BB, SB, HBP

LF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K, SB — no hits but did the job in other ways; go-ahead run scored on his grounder in the eighth (plus an error by the first baseman)

1B Ben Rice 0-4, BB, 2 K

CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 2 K

3B Max Burt 1-3, BB, K, SB

2B Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2 K

C Anthony Seigler 1-4, 2B

DH Jeisson Rosario 1-3, 2B, RBI, sacrifice

RF Aaron Palensky 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — dinger started the scoring

Matt Sauer 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Jesús Liranzo 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Ryan Anderson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation

Tanner Myatt 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Lisandro Santos 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, WP (win)

Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

First with the glove, now with the bat!



Aaron Palensky gets us on the board with his 17th total homer this season! pic.twitter.com/2hHyTfxd3k — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 30, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-0 at Hickory Crawdads

2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, BB, K, GIDP, SB

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, HR, RBI, 3 K

C Agustin Ramirez 3-5, SB — 1.202 OPS in 22 games

DH Christopher Familia 0-2, 2 BB, HBP

1B Spencer Henson 4-4, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI — helluva afternoon!

RF Anthony Garcia 0-5, 4 K — not so much

CF Aldenis Sanchez 1-5, 2 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 2 BB, K

LF Grant Richardson 1-4, HR, RBI, K

Juan Carela 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Harrison Cohen 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Clay Aguilar 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Luis Velasquez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (win) — really earned that relief win

Jack Neely 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-3 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

LF Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, BB

1B Omar Martinez 2-5, HR, 5 RBI — three-run blast part of big night

DH Anthony Hall 3-5, 2B

CF Daury Arias 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K

SS Brenny Escanio 0-4, K

RF Tayler Aguilar 1-4, 2 K

RF Felix Negueis 0-0

2B Jose Colmenares 1-2, 2 BB, K

3B Brett Barrera 0-4

C Manuel Palencia 2-4, K

Ryan Harvey 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K

Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Jonathan Loáisiga 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win) — perfect rehab appearance, sinker was

sharp in first appearance since April 5th

Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP, pitch timer violation

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off