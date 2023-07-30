Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/30/23

Dingers!

Dingers!

Dingers!

In short, Saturday night in Baltimore was much more enjoyable for the Yankees than Friday. Let us hope they replicate that effort today.

Today on the site, Jake will review the Rays getting stomped by the Astros and other AL rivalry scores from yesterday, Matt will consider the much-rumored Randal Grichuk as a trade deadline addition, and Kevin will remember Andy Pettitte’s exploits from this day in 1998. Later on, Peter will look at another trade target in Pirates starter Mitch Keller, and John will look back on the week in Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Questions/Prompts:

1. Now that Aaron Judge has returned from injury and reached 20 homers, how many will he end up with in 2023?

2. Will Justin Verlander be next out the door in Queens after the Max Scherzer trade? Or do you think he’s staying put?