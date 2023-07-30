Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Subway Series edition

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! It was a busy for the Bombers: Jose Trevino hit the shelf, the 2023 Subway Series concluded, Anthony Rizzo hit a home run, trade rumors swirled, and No. 99 returned to the lineup. Needless to say, all of that and more dominated social media, so let’s get started!

Jose Trevino provides post-surgery update

Last week, the Yankees announced that starting catcher Jose Trevino would be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his wrist, an injury that he had been dealing with since March and which required surgery. Earlier this week, the 2022 All-Star underwent said surgery, and afterwards, he took to the site formerly known as Twitter to thank fans for their support and promise to return with a vengeance next year.

Thank y’all for the thoughts and prayers! Surgery went well, not how I wanted it to end but will be back stronger and better and I can’t wait to be back on that field with the best teammates in front of the best fans! Let’s go @Yankees pic.twitter.com/xUZpptstWH — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) July 27, 2023

A Clarke Schmidt hype video

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt had arguably the worst possible start to the season: after his first nine outings, he was saddled with a 6.30 ERA in 40 innings, allowing batters to post a .917 OPS against him. In his 12 outing since, the young righty has completely turned his season around, limiting batters to just a .671 OPS and allowing just a tick over three runs per nine innings (3.02 ERA). Needless to say, he’s earned a bit of a hype video.

The Rodón family enjoys the Stadium

Carlos Rodón, his wife Ashley, and their children enjoyed a visit to Yankee Stadium earlier this week, when he also twirled his best start yet in pinstripes. Look how adorable these videos are!

The YES Network’s Immaculate Grid Knockoff

The biggest thing in baseball right now is not Shohei Ohtani’s chase for 63, or the Orioles/Rays battle atop the American League East, or even the sizzin’ hot stove, but the Immaculate Grid. By now, you problem know the rules: You have nine guesses to fill nine spots, filling in players that match each row/column combination.

With the Subway Series dominating New York this week, the YES Network decided to get in on the fun, creating their own variant of the Grid that focused on the Yankees/Mets rivalry. See how these members of the Yankees world did!