Yankees potential trade target: Randal Grichuk

Randal Grichuk has been a real thorn in the Yankees’ side over the years. Thanks to spending several years in division with the Blue Jays, the Yankees came up close and person with him, and he often made them pay. In 66 career games against the Bombers, he’s hit .253/.300/.524 with 18 home runs. The only team he’s hit more homers against is the Orioles, and a lot of those games would’ve come against the rebuilding/tanking Baltimore team. It’s been pretty annoying to watch considering Grichuk’s status as a solid major leaguer, but not an All-Star by any means.

This year, he hasn’t been in division, but still found a way to be annoying. Back on July 14th, he went 2-for-2 with a home run as the Yankees lost to his current team, the Rockies. The Yankees aren’t scheduled to face him again this year, but there has been speculation that he could be moved, as he’s scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

The Yankees could use some help in the outfield themselves if they want to make any sort of serious attempt at a run this season. Should they see if Grichuk’s magic against the Yankees translates when he wearing pinstripes himself?

As mentioned, over the course of his career, Grichuk has been a fairly solid major league hitter. This is his 10th year in the big leagues, in which he’s put up (at time of writing) a 102 OPS+, a 100 wRC+, and 12.0 fWAR. He’s had some up and down years, and this has been an up, with a 113 wRC+ thus far.

In general, he makes some good contact. At the very least, he would be another competent hitter that the Yankees could put in the lineup.

The downside is that he’s unlikely to be a massive difference maker. The things Grichuk does well won’t exactly add a new aspect to the Yankees’ lineup. He’s a right-handed hitter. He doesn’t walk very much at all. His addition would feel like an incremental upgrade.

That’s not to say that if the Yankees are to make additions this deadline, that they shouldn’t make incremental ones. But getting Grichuk to try and sure up the outfield would feel like a half measure, when this team feels like it needs big swings if they want to do anything this year.

On the other hand, half measures have been one of the staples of the recent management of the Yankees. Grichuk is in the last year of his contract. He’s unlikely to cost too much in terms of prospects. Sure, the Rockies are, um, “weirdly” run, but it’s hard to imagine them holding out for too much for a decent but not great player two months away from becoming a free agent. It would probably only take one or two okay to lottery ticket prospects to brig him in.

If the Yankees are to bring in Randal Grichuk, he should probably be part of a couple of moves they do to add to the roster. If he’s the biggest name acquired this deadline season, it’s hard to see the offense taking massive strides. However, at least they wouldn’t have to face him again this year.