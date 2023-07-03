Yankees prospects: ‘Gades strike out 19 batters in walk-off win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain, single game scheduled today with a makeup game later in the year
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-4 (11) at Bowie Baysox
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 1 R, 1 K
LF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, 1 K, 1 SB — 20th steal of the year
C Austin Wells 0-5, 1 R, 1 K, dropped foul ball
DH Everson Pereira 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 1 K
CF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB
RF Aaron Palensky 2-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
2B Matt Pita 2-5, 1 RBI, 3 K
3B Delvin Pérez 1-5, 1 CS
Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 HR
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 HR (blown save)
Blas Castano 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K (win)
ALL TIED UP— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 2, 2023
Aaron Palensky crushes a two-run homer for his 16th on the season pic.twitter.com/jrFAkOhECA
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-5 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
DH Spencer Jones 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — scored walk-off run on wild pitch
SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 2 RBI, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 0-5, 1 K
1B Rafael Flores 2-3, 1 R, 2 BB, fielding error
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
CF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Juan Carela 4.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 9 K
Indigo Diaz 2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Jack Neely 2.1 IP, 0 R, 7 K (win) — seven up, seven struck out, dang
GADES WALK IT OFF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tNjnV5mFpk— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 2, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-6 (10) vs. Daytona Tortugas
SS Jared Serna 1-4, 1 BB
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB
DH Benjamin Rice 0-1, 3 BB
PH-DH Ronny Rojas 0-1, 1 R, 1 K
2B Brenny Escanio 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K
C Omar Martinez 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, two catcher’s interferences
CF Daury Arias 1-5
LF Jake Palmer 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB
RF Tayler Aguilar 1-2, 1 BB
1B Beau Brewer 1-4, 1 2B
Justin Lange 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 6 BB, 4 K — wild it went to extras scoreless with six free passes
Yorlin Calderon 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K
Adam Stone 1 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 K (loss)
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off-day
Loading comments...