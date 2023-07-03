Yankees prospects: ‘Gades strike out 19 batters in walk-off win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain, single game scheduled today with a makeup game later in the year

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-4 (11) at Bowie Baysox

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 1 R, 1 K

LF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, 1 K, 1 SB — 20th steal of the year

C Austin Wells 0-5, 1 R, 1 K, dropped foul ball

DH Everson Pereira 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 1 K

CF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

RF Aaron Palensky 2-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

2B Matt Pita 2-5, 1 RBI, 3 K

3B Delvin Pérez 1-5, 1 CS



Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 HR

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 HR (blown save)

Blas Castano 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K (win)

ALL TIED UP



Aaron Palensky crushes a two-run homer for his 16th on the season pic.twitter.com/jrFAkOhECA — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 2, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-5 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

DH Spencer Jones 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — scored walk-off run on wild pitch

SS Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 2 RBI, 1 K

LF Christopher Familia 0-5, 1 K

1B Rafael Flores 2-3, 1 R, 2 BB, fielding error

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

CF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Juan Carela 4.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 9 K

Indigo Diaz 2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR

Jack Neely 2.1 IP, 0 R, 7 K (win) — seven up, seven struck out, dang

GADES WALK IT OFF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tNjnV5mFpk — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 2, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-6 (10) vs. Daytona Tortugas

SS Jared Serna 1-4, 1 BB

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB

DH Benjamin Rice 0-1, 3 BB

PH-DH Ronny Rojas 0-1, 1 R, 1 K

2B Brenny Escanio 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K

C Omar Martinez 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, two catcher’s interferences

CF Daury Arias 1-5

LF Jake Palmer 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB

RF Tayler Aguilar 1-2, 1 BB

1B Beau Brewer 1-4, 1 2B



Justin Lange 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 6 BB, 4 K — wild it went to extras scoreless with six free passes

Yorlin Calderon 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K

Adam Stone 1 IP, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 K (loss)

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off-day

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off-day

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off-day