Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/3/23

No Mondays off this week — the Yankees are back in New York, and they’ve got to buckle up for a big opponent. The Orioles have been sitting directly above them in the standings for a long time now, but with this upcoming four-game set there’s a world where the Yankees could make up all of the ground that they’ve ceded. Of course sweeping a four-game set is highly difficult even in the best of times, but the Orioles are struggling a bit themselves entering this series, so winning it outright isn’t out of the question. Let’s see what they’ve got after a so-so road trip.

To get you ready for tonight’s game, first we’ve got Jake with the roundup of last night’s action and Casey with a preview of the O’s pitching matchups. John hops in to talk about the ‘98 Yanks, who also started a series against Baltimore at this time in their season, and Andrew and Kunj have the latest podcast episode before I put out the call for the latest mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. How does Domingo Germán follow up his perfecto tonight?

2. How much ground will the Yanks make on the O’s this week?