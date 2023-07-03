Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are back home this week, and they could use some home cooking after a middling result out in Oakland and St. Louis. Yes, Domingo Germán threw the first perfect game MLB has seen in 11 years, but outside of that the Yankees dropped a very winnable game in Oakland and lost their series to the Cardinals for a sum of a 3-3 record against two of the worst teams in the league. As a former manager was wont to say, it’s not what you want.

It all comes down to what this team is going to do with the next month in front of them. There’s potential for massive change, a more likely scenario where they marginally pick things up as they get healthier, and a non-zero world where the team makes moves looking ahead to 2024. With the Padres currently a mess, do the Yankees have a second chance to land Juan Soto? How much of an impact will Carlos Rodón get to make with about three months of the season left? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of July 6th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.