Podument Park Ep. 16: A Feckless First Half

The most recent of Yankees baseball has featured a perfect game, back-to-back double-digit run outbursts, a gutsy pure bullpen game victory, and the extremely welcome resurgence of rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe. Not bad, right?

Unfortunately, as we delve into on today’s podcast, the highs were pretty much the lone positive developments (the same could be said for the first half as a whole). The Yankees managed to only go 3-3 against the last-place A’s and Cardinals, and somehow, the offense found a way to look lifeless at the end of the week despite those 21 runs across two days in Oakland. The problem is that they only scored once in the opener and lost, and then the lineup failed up to show up in two of three games in St. Louis — punctuated by getting no-hit into the sixth by old friend Jordan Montgomery. New York ended the series loss with a piddling three hits in the finale.

The script is the same and the Yankees remain in a holding pattern until they can get any kind of concrete news on Aaron Judge’s return. The veterans who were supposed to keep the team afloat aren’t doing the job — DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson ... you name ‘em. Even with Carlos Rodón on track to finally debut in pinstripes, it’s getting late early out there, as Yogi would say.

There’s all that, the B-Ref check-in, and Yankee/Manfred of the Week in our most recent episode of Podument Park.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.