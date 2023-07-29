Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/29/23

As if the Yankees needed to find another gutting way to lose, New York squandered both Aaron Judge’s return and a gem from Gerrit Cole last night. It’s obviously only one game, but the Yankees with Judge felt an awful lot like the Yankees without him, and Clarke Schmidt will be under a lot of pressure to produce tonight with the offense still sleepwalking.

We’ve got a loaded day on the site for you ahead of tonight’s game. You can start off with Matt’s review of last night’s AL action, as well as Noah’s profile of fire-balling reliever Jordan Hicks as a trade candidate. Matt will also look back at one of the rare bad losses for the 1998 Yankees, while Noah analyzes the bad and good of Carlos Rodon’s first four starts, Casey discusses the expectations of Yankee fans, and Marcus goes over prospects the Yankees could look to move because of a looming 40-man crunch.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many runs will the Yankees score in support of Clarke Schmidt tonight?

2. Which was the most interesting trade made yesterday?