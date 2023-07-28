New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Gerrit Cole vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Starting tonight, this is set to be a pretty crucial series for the Yankees. After a couple sets at home, they’re hitting the road and heading to Baltimore for three games against the AL East leading Orioles. The O’s have been very impressive so far this season, as Adley Rutschman and their seemingly endless supply of top 100 prospects have rocketed them to the top of the standings this year. A series loss to this Baltimore team wouldn’t put nails in the Yankees’ playoff hopes casket, but a series win would be a be a nice notch on their belt.

Before the series kicks off, the Yankees announced a nice little addition to their lineup. The team activated some guy named Aaron Judge from the injured list, as he’s set to return after nearly two months out. The Yankees are taking it somewhat slow to start, as he just DH in his first game back.

On the mound for the Yankees will be Gerrit Cole. The Yankees’ ace has been excellent of late, and he’ll look to continue that against an Orioles team that did give Cole one of his worst outings of the season back in May.

For Baltimore, Grayson Rodriguez will get the start. The highly touted rookie hasn’t been good at the major league level so far, but by all accounts he has the tools. This will be the first time the Yankees’ lineup has taken on Rodriguez.

We hope you’ll come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards — Baltimore, MD

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY)/MASN (BAL)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (BAL)

Online stream: MLB.tv

