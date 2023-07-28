Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/28/23

The Yankees had the chance to fatten up against weaker opponents for almost a month. They failed that goal, so now they’ll go through the ringer over the course of the next week and a half against the Orioles, Rays, and Astros. If they do get Aaron Judge back for that, it will help but man, do they have their work cut out for them. They did it to themselves!

Today on the site, I’ll have the (very brief) Rivalry Roundup, Matt will preview this three-game set against the Orioles, and Sam will check back in with the 1998 Yankees after an offday on July 27th. Later on, Alex will argue that the Yankees should at least try to pursue a reunion — however unlikely — with old friend James Paxton, Marcus will review last week’s minor league action, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are the Orioles your current pick to win the AL East?

2. Which other Yankees player will benefit most from Aaron Judge’s return?