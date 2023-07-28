Yankees prospects: Two out of three walk-offs ain’t bad

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 at Buffalo Bisons

LF Estevan Florial 1-5, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K — has a hit in all but one game in July

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, BB, RBI, K, SB

C Austin Wells 2-4, BB, catcher interference error — first multi-hit game at Triple-A

3B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, BB, K

DH Franchy Cordero 2-5, 2 RBI, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, 3 BB, K

1B Rodolfo Durán 0-4, B

RF Michael Hermosillo 1-4, BB, 3 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, RBI, 2 K, SB — 12 hits for Scranton, all but one were singles; still effective!

Randy Vásquez 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, WP, pitch timer violation

Zach Greene 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP (win) — led five hitless innings by the bullpen

Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 (10) vs. Bowie Baysox

SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 2 BB, K

RF Willie Calhoun 1-5, K — end of rehab assignment, could be activated

RF Aaron Palensky 0-0

LF Jasson Domínguez 3-5, RBI, K, SB — another good day, keep rolling with ‘em

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, BB, 3 K

1B Ben Rice 0-4, BB

2B Max Burt 0-3, K

2B Mickey Gasper 1-2, RBI — walked off in 10th with single

DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB

C Josh Breaux 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI — two-run homer tied it in the ninth

CF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K, SB

Yoendrys Gómez 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR

Edgar Barclay 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP, balk

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP — punchtastic relief

Jesús Liranzo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)

BREAUX BOMBS ARE BACK BABY



Josh Breaux. Game-tying two-run blast in the 9th. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/hpSPykdIfA — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 28, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 5-6 at Hickory Crawdads

CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-5, K

C Agustin Ramirez 2-4, HR, RBI — 1.229 OPS in 20 games

1B Rafael Flores 2-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI

RF Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K

DH Antonio Gomez 0-4, 4 K — the collar

LF Grant Richardson 2-4, K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, K, GIDP

2B Luis Santos 1-4, K

Zach Messinger 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HR

Joel Valdez 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR, HBP

Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (loss)

There’s no video, but read how Hickory walked it off in the ninth on a strikeout that didn’t involve a wild pitch or passed ball. It was strange!

A walkoff strikeout. Keyber Rodriguez Ks on a pitch in the dirt. HV catcher Augustin Ramirez checks Easley back to third before throwing to 1st. Easley sprints home and scores when the catcher mishandles the relay back home.



Crawdads win it 6-5 — Mark Parker (@CrawdadsBeat) July 28, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-5 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

2B Jared Serna 0-5, RBI

3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2 RBI, SB, throwing error

C Omar Martinez 1-5, SB

CF Anthony Hall 0-2, SF, RBI — first game back after IL stint

CF Daury Arias 1-2, K — knocked walk-off single

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB

RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, 2 K

RF Felix Negueis 1-1, HR, BB, RBI — game-tying homer in the eighth(only 337 feet, but a bomb’s a bomb)

DH Brett Barrera 1-3, BB

LF Jake Palmer 0-2, 2 BB, fielding error

1B Beau Brewer 2-4

Baron Stuart 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K — 17 swings and misses

Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — 7 swings and misses

Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)

BALL GAME! TARPONS WIN!



DAURY ARIAS WALKS IT OFF!!!



FINAL: Tarpons 6, Blue Jays 5.



W: Geoffrey Gilbert (5-1)

L: Grayson Thurman (1-2)



J. Rodriguez: (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI)

F. Negueis: (1-for-1, HR, R, RBI)

O. Rodriguez: (2.0IP, BB, 5K) pic.twitter.com/TsT2bhmBDV — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) July 28, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 6-2 vs. FCL Blue Jays

2B Keiner Delgado 1-4, GIDP

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, 3B, RBI, K

CF Willy Montero 0-4, K — only FCL player without a hit

SS Hans Montero 1-3, BB, 2 K

RF John Cruz 2-3, BB

LF Joel Mendez 1-4, HR, RBI, K — first homer above the DSL

C Manuel Palencia 1-4, RBI, throwing error

DH Juan Sanchez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

1B Kelvin Espino 1-3

Luis Serna 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, WP

Jordarlin Mendoza 2.1, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K, WP (win)

Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K

Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Sebastian Keane 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Play suspended in the top of the second at DSL Dodgers Bautista

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 17-6 (7) vs. DSL Rangers Blue — 17 runs on 15 hits in 6 innings on offense ain’t too shabby

CF Richard Meran 0-0, HBP — left after plunking

PR-RF Abrahan Ramirez 1-2, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 SB

C Edgleen Perez 2-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI

1B Carlos Herrera 0-0

RF-CF Gabriel Lara 2-5, 2 RBI, throwing error

LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-4, BB, RBI, K, CS

DH David Beckles 2-2, 2 BB, RBI, SB, CS, HBP

SS Kevin Verde 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K, fielding error — first pro homer

1B-C Johan Contreras 3-4, 3 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K — who doesn’t love a triple double?

2B Geyber Blanco 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, SB, HBP, fielding error

3B Adrian Gonzalez 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, SB, HBP

Daniel Guerrero 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Mariano Salomon 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, WP (win)

Christopher Medina 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K