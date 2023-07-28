 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Two out of three walk-offs ain’t bad

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from July 27th.

By Andrew Mearns
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 at Buffalo Bisons

LF Estevan Florial 1-5, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K — has a hit in all but one game in July
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, BB, RBI, K, SB
C Austin Wells 2-4, BB, catcher interference error — first multi-hit game at Triple-A
3B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, BB, K
DH Franchy Cordero 2-5, 2 RBI, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, 3 BB, K
1B Rodolfo Durán 0-4, B
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-4, BB, 3 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, RBI, 2 K, SB — 12 hits for Scranton, all but one were singles; still effective!

Randy Vásquez 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, WP, pitch timer violation
Zach Greene 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP (win) — led five hitless innings by the bullpen
Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 (10) vs. Bowie Baysox

SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 2 BB, K
RF Willie Calhoun 1-5, K — end of rehab assignment, could be activated
RF Aaron Palensky 0-0
LF Jasson Domínguez 3-5, RBI, K, SB — another good day, keep rolling with ‘em
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, BB, 3 K
1B Ben Rice 0-4, BB
2B Max Burt 0-3, K
2B Mickey Gasper 1-2, RBI — walked off in 10th with single
DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB
C Josh Breaux 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI — two-run homer tied it in the ninth
CF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K, SB

Yoendrys Gómez 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR
Edgar Barclay 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP, balk
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP — punchtastic relief
Jesús Liranzo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 5-6 at Hickory Crawdads

CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-5, K
C Agustin Ramirez 2-4, HR, RBI — 1.229 OPS in 20 games
1B Rafael Flores 2-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI
RF Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
DH Antonio Gomez 0-4, 4 K — the collar
LF Grant Richardson 2-4, K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, K, GIDP
2B Luis Santos 1-4, K

Zach Messinger 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HR
Joel Valdez 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR, HBP
Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (loss)

There’s no video, but read how Hickory walked it off in the ninth on a strikeout that didn’t involve a wild pitch or passed ball. It was strange!

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-5 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

2B Jared Serna 0-5, RBI
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2 RBI, SB, throwing error
C Omar Martinez 1-5, SB
CF Anthony Hall 0-2, SF, RBI — first game back after IL stint
CF Daury Arias 1-2, K — knocked walk-off single
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, 2 K
RF Felix Negueis 1-1, HR, BB, RBI — game-tying homer in the eighth(only 337 feet, but a bomb’s a bomb)
DH Brett Barrera 1-3, BB
LF Jake Palmer 0-2, 2 BB, fielding error
1B Beau Brewer 2-4

Baron Stuart 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K — 17 swings and misses
Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — 7 swings and misses
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 6-2 vs. FCL Blue Jays

2B Keiner Delgado 1-4, GIDP
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, 3B, RBI, K
CF Willy Montero 0-4, K — only FCL player without a hit
SS Hans Montero 1-3, BB, 2 K
RF John Cruz 2-3, BB
LF Joel Mendez 1-4, HR, RBI, K — first homer above the DSL
C Manuel Palencia 1-4, RBI, throwing error
DH Juan Sanchez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
1B Kelvin Espino 1-3

Luis Serna 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, WP
Jordarlin Mendoza 2.1, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K, WP (win)
Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K
Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Sebastian Keane 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Play suspended in the top of the second at DSL Dodgers Bautista

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 17-6 (7) vs. DSL Rangers Blue — 17 runs on 15 hits in 6 innings on offense ain’t too shabby

CF Richard Meran 0-0, HBP — left after plunking
PR-RF Abrahan Ramirez 1-2, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 SB
C Edgleen Perez 2-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI
1B Carlos Herrera 0-0
RF-CF Gabriel Lara 2-5, 2 RBI, throwing error
LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-4, BB, RBI, K, CS
DH David Beckles 2-2, 2 BB, RBI, SB, CS, HBP
SS Kevin Verde 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K, fielding error — first pro homer
1B-C Johan Contreras 3-4, 3 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K — who doesn’t love a triple double?
2B Geyber Blanco 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, SB, HBP, fielding error
3B Adrian Gonzalez 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, SB, HBP

Daniel Guerrero 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Mariano Salomon 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, WP (win)
Christopher Medina 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

