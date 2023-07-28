Yankees prospects: Two out of three walk-offs ain’t bad

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 at Buffalo Bisons
LF Estevan Florial 1-5, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 K — has a hit in all but one game in July
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, BB, RBI, K, SB
C Austin Wells 2-4, BB, catcher interference error — first multi-hit game at Triple-A
3B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, BB, K
DH Franchy Cordero 2-5, 2 RBI, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2, 3 BB, K
1B Rodolfo Durán 0-4, B
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-4, BB, 3 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, RBI, 2 K, SB — 12 hits for Scranton, all but one were singles; still effective!
Randy Vásquez 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, WP, pitch timer violation
Zach Greene 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP (win) — led five hitless innings by the bullpen
Matt Bowman 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Estevan Florial makes this highlight reel snag look easy. #EverythingMajor #RepBX #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/q17xSvcD8E— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 28, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 (10) vs. Bowie Baysox
SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 2 BB, K
RF Willie Calhoun 1-5, K — end of rehab assignment, could be activated
RF Aaron Palensky 0-0
LF Jasson Domínguez 3-5, RBI, K, SB — another good day, keep rolling with ‘em
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, BB, 3 K
1B Ben Rice 0-4, BB
2B Max Burt 0-3, K
2B Mickey Gasper 1-2, RBI — walked off in 10th with single
DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB
C Josh Breaux 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI — two-run homer tied it in the ninth
CF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K, SB
Yoendrys Gómez 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HR
Edgar Barclay 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP, balk
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, HBP — punchtastic relief
Jesús Liranzo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)
BREAUX BOMBS ARE BACK BABY— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 28, 2023
Josh Breaux. Game-tying two-run blast in the 9th. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/hpSPykdIfA
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 5-6 at Hickory Crawdads
CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-5, K
C Agustin Ramirez 2-4, HR, RBI — 1.229 OPS in 20 games
1B Rafael Flores 2-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI
RF Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
DH Antonio Gomez 0-4, 4 K — the collar
LF Grant Richardson 2-4, K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, K, GIDP
2B Luis Santos 1-4, K
Zach Messinger 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HR
Joel Valdez 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR, HBP
Clay Aguilar 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (loss)
There’s no video, but read how Hickory walked it off in the ninth on a strikeout that didn’t involve a wild pitch or passed ball. It was strange!
A walkoff strikeout. Keyber Rodriguez Ks on a pitch in the dirt. HV catcher Augustin Ramirez checks Easley back to third before throwing to 1st. Easley sprints home and scores when the catcher mishandles the relay back home.— Mark Parker (@CrawdadsBeat) July 28, 2023
Crawdads win it 6-5
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-5 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
2B Jared Serna 0-5, RBI
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2 RBI, SB, throwing error
C Omar Martinez 1-5, SB
CF Anthony Hall 0-2, SF, RBI — first game back after IL stint
CF Daury Arias 1-2, K — knocked walk-off single
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, 2 K
RF Felix Negueis 1-1, HR, BB, RBI — game-tying homer in the eighth(only 337 feet, but a bomb’s a bomb)
DH Brett Barrera 1-3, BB
LF Jake Palmer 0-2, 2 BB, fielding error
1B Beau Brewer 2-4
Baron Stuart 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K — 17 swings and misses
Osiel Rodriguez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — 7 swings and misses
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)
BALL GAME! TARPONS WIN!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) July 28, 2023
DAURY ARIAS WALKS IT OFF!!!
FINAL: Tarpons 6, Blue Jays 5.
W: Geoffrey Gilbert (5-1)
L: Grayson Thurman (1-2)
J. Rodriguez: (2-for-5, 2R, 2RBI)
F. Negueis: (1-for-1, HR, R, RBI)
O. Rodriguez: (2.0IP, BB, 5K) pic.twitter.com/TsT2bhmBDV
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 6-2 vs. FCL Blue Jays
2B Keiner Delgado 1-4, GIDP
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, 3B, RBI, K
CF Willy Montero 0-4, K — only FCL player without a hit
SS Hans Montero 1-3, BB, 2 K
RF John Cruz 2-3, BB
LF Joel Mendez 1-4, HR, RBI, K — first homer above the DSL
C Manuel Palencia 1-4, RBI, throwing error
DH Juan Sanchez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
1B Kelvin Espino 1-3
Luis Serna 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, WP
Jordarlin Mendoza 2.1, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K, WP (win)
Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K
Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Sebastian Keane 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Play suspended in the top of the second at DSL Dodgers Bautista
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 17-6 (7) vs. DSL Rangers Blue — 17 runs on 15 hits in 6 innings on offense ain’t too shabby
CF Richard Meran 0-0, HBP — left after plunking
PR-RF Abrahan Ramirez 1-2, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 SB
C Edgleen Perez 2-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI
1B Carlos Herrera 0-0
RF-CF Gabriel Lara 2-5, 2 RBI, throwing error
LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-4, BB, RBI, K, CS
DH David Beckles 2-2, 2 BB, RBI, SB, CS, HBP
SS Kevin Verde 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K, fielding error — first pro homer
1B-C Johan Contreras 3-4, 3 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K — who doesn’t love a triple double?
2B Geyber Blanco 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, SB, HBP, fielding error
3B Adrian Gonzalez 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, SB, HBP
Daniel Guerrero 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Mariano Salomon 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, WP (win)
Christopher Medina 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
