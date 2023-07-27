Yankees prospects: Justin Lange carves up some batters

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-14 at Buffalo Bisons

LF Estevan Florial 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — led off with a homer before it went sideways

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 1 K

CF Everson Pereira 0-4, 3 K

DH Austin Wells 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

RF Franchy Cordero 2-4, 1 K

C Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB

1B Jake Lamb 1-4

2B Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 2 K

3B Wilmer Difo 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K, throwing error



Tanner Tully 2.2 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 3 BB (loss) — ouch

Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Deivi García 2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Zac Houston 2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 3 K, 1 HR

FIRST PITCH FLO



Estevan Florial blasts a 411 ft. shot to the parking lot at Sahlen Field for his 22nd home run! It's the THIRD time this season Flo has had a leadoff homer in the first inning. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/afVPCs7Ya8 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 26, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 5-6 vs. Bowie Baysox

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2 K, 1 CS

DH Willie Calhoun 1-5

LF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 1 K

C Ben Rice 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

1B Mickey Gasper 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

2B Max Burt 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

RF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K



Chase Hampton 5 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 5 BB, 8 K, 1 HR — sharp until they left him out for the sixth

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB (blown save)

Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)

Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (loss, blown save)

Further proof that Maxy barrels.



Tonight, Max Burt went 3-for-3 with 2 runs, 2 doubles, 2 RBI and a walk. pic.twitter.com/ZMwJ27ilgs — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 27, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-0 at Hickory Crawdads

CF Spencer Jones 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB

DH Agustin Ramirez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

LF Christopher Familia 1-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 K

1B Spencer Henson 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

C Antonio Gomez 3-4, 1 K

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K



Brendan Beck 3.1 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 4 K

Luis Velasquez 3.2 IP, 0 R, 3 K (win)

Jack Neely 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K — massive work from both him and Velasquez

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-2 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

2B Jared Serna 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB

C Jesus Rodriguez 1-5, 1 SB, fielding error

1B Omar Martinez 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 K

SS Brenny Escanio 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Jake Palmer 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

DH Ronny Rojas 1-3, 2 RBI

RF Felix Negueis 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB

3B Jose Colmenares 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 CS



Justin Lange 6 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 10 K (win) — his best outing since the start of the year

Montana Semmel 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K (hold)

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off-day

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 2-7 (5) (completion of a suspended game)

CF Brando Mayea 0-3, 1 K

RF Jose Castro 0-3, 2 K, throwing error

C Josue Gonzalez 2-2, 1 R, 1 SB

SS Santiago Gomez 0-2, 1 K

3B Luis Suarez 1-2, 1 R

1B Luis Ogando 1-2

2B Anthony Pena 0-2, fielding error

LF Niurby Asigen 0-1

LF Darwin Castillo 0-1

DH Andry Javier 0-1, 1 BB



Jorge Luna 2.1 IP, 7 R, 7 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Alexis Paulino 0 IP — entered the game only to get rained out

Sabier Marte 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Suspended, losing 3-4 (3)

Game will resume on August 16th