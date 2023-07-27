Yankees prospects: Justin Lange carves up some batters

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-14 at Buffalo Bisons
LF Estevan Florial 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — led off with a homer before it went sideways
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 1 K
CF Everson Pereira 0-4, 3 K
DH Austin Wells 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Franchy Cordero 2-4, 1 K
C Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB
1B Jake Lamb 1-4
2B Jesús Bastidas 0-4, 2 K
3B Wilmer Difo 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K, throwing error
Tanner Tully 2.2 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 3 BB (loss) — ouch
Aaron McGarity 1.1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K
Deivi García 2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Zac Houston 2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 3 K, 1 HR
FIRST PITCH FLO—
Estevan Florial blasts a 411 ft. shot to the parking lot at Sahlen Field for his 22nd home run! It's the THIRD time this season Flo has had a leadoff homer in the first inning.
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 5-6 vs. Bowie Baysox
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2 K, 1 CS
DH Willie Calhoun 1-5
LF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K
CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 1 K
C Ben Rice 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Mickey Gasper 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
2B Max Burt 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB
RF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
Chase Hampton 5 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 5 BB, 8 K, 1 HR — sharp until they left him out for the sixth
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB (blown save)
Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)
Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (loss, blown save)
Further proof that Maxy barrels.—
Tonight, Max Burt went 3-for-3 with 2 runs, 2 doubles, 2 RBI and a walk.
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-0 at Hickory Crawdads
CF Spencer Jones 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
DH Agustin Ramirez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 1-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 1 K
1B Spencer Henson 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
C Antonio Gomez 3-4, 1 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
Brendan Beck 3.1 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 4 K
Luis Velasquez 3.2 IP, 0 R, 3 K (win)
Jack Neely 2 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K — massive work from both him and Velasquez
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-2 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
2B Jared Serna 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB
C Jesus Rodriguez 1-5, 1 SB, fielding error
1B Omar Martinez 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
SS Brenny Escanio 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Jake Palmer 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
DH Ronny Rojas 1-3, 2 RBI
RF Felix Negueis 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB
3B Jose Colmenares 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
Justin Lange 6 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 10 K (win) — his best outing since the start of the year
Montana Semmel 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K (hold)
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 2-7 (5) (completion of a suspended game)
CF Brando Mayea 0-3, 1 K
RF Jose Castro 0-3, 2 K, throwing error
C Josue Gonzalez 2-2, 1 R, 1 SB
SS Santiago Gomez 0-2, 1 K
3B Luis Suarez 1-2, 1 R
1B Luis Ogando 1-2
2B Anthony Pena 0-2, fielding error
LF Niurby Asigen 0-1
LF Darwin Castillo 0-1
DH Andry Javier 0-1, 1 BB
Jorge Luna 2.1 IP, 7 R, 7 H, 3 BB, 1 K
Alexis Paulino 0 IP — entered the game only to get rained out
Sabier Marte 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Suspended, losing 3-4 (3)
Game will resume on August 16th
