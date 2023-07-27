Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/27/23

It may all come down to this. After drifting aimlessly in the depths of mediocrity for over a month, there are just two series left on the schedule before the Yankees have to get off the fence and either buy or sell (or stand pat, but no-one is rooting for that). That it comes against the top two teams in the AL East is fitting in a way — one last push to prove which camp they belong in, and they may be getting their Captain back for the occasion. They’ll have a day off to prepare and to scout the scene across the league before this kicks off, but decision day is coming fast.

While we’ve got some room to breathe beforehand, let’s go over what we’ve got in store for the day. Jeff has the wrap on last night’s action around the AL, and Josh and Andres dive into two more intriguing trade options in David Bednar and Brendan Donovan, respectively. Later in the day, Malachi has the Sequence of the Week featuring Ron Marinaccio’s ultimately futile at-bat with Jeff McNeil during Tuesday’s loss.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. If we do in fact see Aaron Judge in this upcoming Orioles series, how will he do in his return?

2. What do you think of the Angels deciding to buy instead of sell at the deadline?