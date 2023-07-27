Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/27/23

Sports Illustrated | Tom Verducci: Shohei Ohtani is off the trade market. The Angels are simply too close to a playoff and their chances of retaining him are better with trying to make a run than selling him off for unguaranteed parts. The Angels have two of the best players in the world and they want to make a run with them, so they’re going to give it a shot. They announced their intentions late last night by adding Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the White Sox.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirshcner: Is it finally time? Will the Yankees’ saving grace return to the lineup on Friday against the AL East-leading (?) Baltimore Orioles? Yankees skipper Aaron Boone refused to confirm the report, but that seems to be the plan. Before Judge went on the IL, he was on pace with his historic 2022. The Yankees need him … urgently.

ESPN | Alden Gonzalez: Rob Manfred — perhaps the least-loved commissioner of the last 50 years (and that’s saying a lot) — has received a very predictable extension to remain in his position for fours years following this one. We may not like him, but he does what the owners want him to, and ultimately, that is his job. So they were inevitably going to support him.

The Athletic | Eno Sarris: If we’re being realistic, Yankee killer Randal Grichuk is the most likely player for New York to acquire to reinforce the offense. He is an ideal — maybe even perfect — match for the Yankees to pair with Jake Bauers, as Eno Sarris stated. He isn’t the difference-maker that this team needs though, and that will be a problem for Yankees fans.